Bandits' Rally Falls One Run Short in Peoria

Peoria, Illinois - The Quad Cities River Bandits worked the game-tying run to third in the ninth inning, but were beaten by the Peoria Chiefs 4-3 on Friday night at Dozer Park.

After two scoreless frames to begin the game, which was delayed 38 minutes due to wet grounds, a Mike Antico solo shot off of Rylan Kaufman opened the scoring in the bottom of the third before an L.J. Jones' RBI single made it a 2-0 lead for Peoria three batters later.

Logan Gragg tossed four shutout innings against the Q.C. offense until the Bandits broke through on a Park Bates RBI single in the top of the fifth, but in the bottom half, the Chiefs answered back on a Todd Lott RBI poke to keep his team up two.

Kaufman worked into the sixth, but after allowing four-straight Peoria batters to reach, including Luis Rodriguez who plated a run, Emilio Marquez came on with the bases loaded and no one out. The left-hander proceeded to keep it a three-run Bandits' hole, stranding all three runners aboard with a pair of strikeouts and a pop out, closing the book on Kaufman.

The Bandits' starter allowed four runs on a season-high 10 hits in his 5.0-inning start.

Michael YaSenka pitched a scoreless six and seventh for Peoria, but Quad Cities rallied for two runs in the eighth, with Luca Tresh doubling in a run and Herard Gonzalez plating a man on a groundout against newly entered Gianluca Dalatri.

Marquez kept his team's deficit at one, no-hitting the Chiefs in their final two innings en route to 3.0 scoreless innings of relief.

In the top of the ninth, Dalatri hit Dillan Shrum with a pitch to begin the frame. Morgan McCullough, who entered as a pinch runner, then advanced to second on a Burle Dixon sacrifice, before Tyler Tolbert flew out to deep right, allowing the game-tying run to advance to third. However, the right-hander got Bates to pop up to the first baseman to secure a save and a 4-3 Peoria win.

Gragg (4-4), who allowed just one unearned run in 5.0 innings with four strikeouts, earned the win for the Chiefs, while Kaufman (1-3) was tagged with the loss.

The Bandits will look to avoid dropping the series in game five tomorrow at Dozer Park, as Adrian Alcantara (2-3, 5.82) gets the ball for Quad Cities against Peoria's Zane Mills (0-3, 6.14). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

