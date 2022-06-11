Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday

June 11, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, June 11, 2022 l Game # 55

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (31-24) at Dayton Dragons (36-18)

RH Kyle Hurt (4-1, 3.04) vs. RH Christian Roa (1-1, 3.94)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the fifth game of a six-game series.

Season Series vs. Great Lakes: Great Lakes 3, Dayton 1.

Best Ever: The Dragons record of 36-18 is the best in franchise history through the first 54 games of a season. The previous best over the first 54 games was 35-19 in 2007.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, five and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes with 12 games to play in the first half season. The final day of the first half is June 23. The Dragons "magic number" is seven to eliminate Great Lakes and five to eliminate Lake County.

Last Game: Friday: Great Lakes 4, Dragons 3 (11 innings). The Loons broke a 3-3 tie with one run in the top of the 11th and reliever Brayden Fisher struck out three straight Dayton hitters with the tying run at third in the bottom of the 11th. The Dragons went 2 for 18 with men in scoring position. Over the final four innings, the Dragons had eight at-bats with runners in scoring position, going 0 for 8 with seven strikeouts. The Dragons did not have an extra base hit in the game.

Team Notes

The Dragons 36-18 (.667) record is tied for fourth best of all Minor League Baseball (Aberdeen, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston make up the top three).

Dragons starting pitchers have a full-season ERA of 3.32 to rank second in the MWL.

The Dragons have completed nine series, winning eight and splitting one.

Player Notes

Elly De La Cruz had a 13-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday. De La Cruz is now tied for second in the MWL in extra base hits (26), third in slugging percentage (.566), tied for fourth in home runs (11), and tied for second in RBI (37).

Elly De La Cruz has 26 extra base hits in 47 games (.55 per game). Over the Dragons history, the top two ranked hitters in extra base hits per game (minimum 50 games) are Nick Senzel (.57 per game in 2016) and Jay Bruce (.54 per game in 2006).

Joe Boyle has an earned run average of 0.84 and opponent's batting average of .075 on the year, but is one inning short of having the minimum number of innings to qualify for the league lead.

Connor Phillips leads the MWL in strikeouts with 78. Since April 28, Phillips has made seven starts, posting a 2.03 ERA (40 IP, 22 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 15 BB, 57 SO).

Garrett Wolforth is batting .375 in seven games on the homestand, going 9 for 24 with two home runs, two doubles, and a triple.

Manuel Cachutt over his last three appearances has tossed 8.1 innings, allowing no runs on one hit.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, June 12 (1:09 p.m.): Great Lakes RH Kendall Williams (1-3, 3.56) at Dayton RH James Proctor (4-2, 4.54) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

