TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: August 3 at Great Lakes

August 3, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transaction:

Effective Monday, August 2, 2021

Left-handed starting pitcher Noel Vela transferred from Low-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne TinCaps (36-42) @ Great Lakes Loons (43-35)

Tuesday, Aug. 3 (7:05 p.m.) | Dow Diamond | Midland, Mich. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Road Game 37 of 60 | Game 79 of 120

RHP Moises Lugo (3.49 ERA) vs. RHP Hyun-Il Choi (3.17 ERA - Low-A)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps beat up on the Lugnuts in Lansing on Sunday, 12-1, to earn a split of their 6-game series. Fort Wayne had 13 hits, including a home run and a double from right fielder Agustin Ruiz, who finished 4-for-6 with 4 RBIs. Meanwhile, on the mound, lefty starter Danny Denz tossed 4 2/3 hitless, scoreless innings.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Minor League Baseball named Danny Denz the High-A Central Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Last week, across 2 starts at Lansing, Denz blanked the Lugnuts over 9 2/3 innings, recording 10 strikeouts against just 2 hits and 2 walks. He's the first TinCap to win a weekly award this season.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps, who drew 7 walks and were hit by 2 pitches Sunday, lead the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging nearly 6 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in about 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For further context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% at 10.8%. The Padres rank 2nd (10.2%).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 154. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas also leads the league in doubles with 25. Ornelas is also 6th in HAC in contact rate, making contact on about 92% of the pitches he swings at.

RANKING RUIZ: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 6th in HAC in both home runs (14) and RBIs (52).

CATCHING ON: Jonny Homza leads qualifying HAC catchers in OPS (.783) and wRC+ (118), among other categories.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (26).

