Ruoff Mortgage Homestand Preview August 3-8

August 3, 2021







Peoria Chiefs

Affiliation: Cardinals

South Bend vs Peoria

This Season: 0-0

Last Season: 2-0

Since becoming a Cubs affiliate: 11-2

This week the South Bend Cubs (33-44) host the Peoria Chiefs (30-48) for a six-game series this week at Four Winds Field. Last week the Cubs went 1-5 on the road vs. Quad Cities and finished up their 12-game road trip 3-9. Peoria comes to town after a 4-2 series loss to Beloit; both teams have lost four in a row.

The Cubs haven't played against Peoria yet but will now square off against the Chiefs 12 times in the month of August.

Players to watch on Peoria

Masyn Winn, SS: Winn has a stronger arm than any infielder in baseball at any level. Across the entire MLB this season, infielders have combined for six throws clocked it at 92 mph or faster. Meanwhile, Winn has alone made 15 such throws this year. The fastest throw from any infielder in the MLB this season was when Fernando Tatis Jr. threw a ball 93.1 mph, Winn has made eight throws harder than that and has topped out twice at 96.6 mph. Winn was drafted as a two-way player in the second round last season out of high school and then spent time at short and on the mound at the Cardinals Alternate Site. He is only 19 years old and comes in as the Cardinals #5 prospect. Winn was promoted to Peoria just last week.

Jordan Walker, 3B: Walker was the Cards first round pick in the 2020 MLB draft. The former Georgia high school Gatorade Player of the Year hit .457 and registered a 1.555 OPS in 16 games as a senior before the season was cut short. A 6-foot-5, 220-pound third baseman, Walker started in low-a and in 27 games slashed .374/.475/.687 with six homers and 21 RBIs. So far in 20 games with Peoria he is slugging .446, and he ranks as the Cardinals #6 prospect.

Jhon Torres, OF: Torres originally signed as an international free agent with the Cleveland Indians in 2016. He was involved in a trade that sent Oscar Mercado to the Indians and Torres and another prospect to the Cardinals. As an 18 year old in 2018, Torres hit .321 and got on base at a .409 clip. But he has struggled so far with Peoria in the 2019 season and now in 2021. He leads the team in doubles with 19 but is hitting .238 with an on-base percentage below .300. At just 21 years of age though he has all the tools to make it to the bigs, a big frame, plus speed and arm strength, and the ability to hit for power to all fields.

Players to watch on South Bend

Anderson Espinoza, RHP: South Bend's roster currently boasts five new highly-touted prospects acquired before the trade deadline. The Cubs traded outfielder Jake Marisnick to the Padres and in return they got RHP Anderson Espinoza. On July 14, 2016 the Padres acquired Espinoza in a trade that sent Drew Pomeranz to the Red Sox. Espinoza became the #1 prospect in the Padres system, but two Tommy John surgeries later the-right hander hadn't pitched from 2016-2020. Now he's back in 2021 with his electric fastball and an arsenal that has managed 37 strikeouts in just 28.2 innings so far this year with Fort Wayne. He will make his Cubs farm system debut in a starting role on Wednesday.

Alexander Canario, OF: Another deadline acquisition, Canario came over to the Cubs with RHP Caleb Kilian in the Kris Bryant to the Giants deal. The 21-year-old outfielder is now the Cubs #7 prospect on MLB Pipeline and in his debut in the system on Sunday picked up two hits, an RBI and a run scored in his high-a debut. Canario has plus arm strength and speed and was said to have the second-best bat speed in the Giants farm system. With the low-a San Jose Giants this year, Canario scored 43 times in 65 games, while homering nine times and driving in 29. His raw power should be a sight for years to come.

Alexander Vizcaino, RHP: Lastly I'll mention another fresh new face. Vizcaino came to the Cubs with OF Kevin Alcantara in a trade that sent Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees. In his first three seasons of pro ball Vizcaino only played one game above rookie level. Then in 2019 he saw dramatic improvements to his fastball and changeup and in 2020 he was invited to the Yankees Alternate Site, and by November he was on the 40-man roster. The right-hander started the season on the 60-day IL and was activated on July 10. He will pitch for the first time ever in the Cubs farm system this week vs Peoria. Vizcaino comes in on MLB Pipeline right behind Canario as the Cubs #8 prospect.

Schedule

Tuesday, August 3 through Saturday, August 7 - 7:05 ET first pitch.

Sunday, August 8 - 2:05 ET first pitch.

You can listen to every game of the series on the flagship station of the South Bend Cubs, 960 AM WSBT. Every game can also be viewed on MiLB.TV and Tuesday and Friday's game can be watched locally on MyMichiana.

