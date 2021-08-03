Peralta, Jr., Among Trio of Players Joining Lugnuts on Road
August 3, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Elvis Peralta, Jr. rejoins the Lugnuts from Triple-A Las Vegas
- Catcher Cooper Uhl joins the Lugnuts from Triple-A Las Vegas
- Pitcher Jorge Juan joins the Lugnuts from Low-A Stockton
The Lansing Lugnuts (37-41) play the opener in a six-game series tonight against the Lake County Captains (High-A - Cleveland; 42-36) at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio. For more information visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from August 3, 2021
- Peralta, Jr., Among Trio of Players Joining Lugnuts on Road - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: August 3 at Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Branche Promoted to Dayton - Dayton Dragons
- Series Preview: Peoria Chiefs at South Bend Cubs - Peoria Chiefs
- Ruoff Mortgage Homestand Preview August 3-8 - South Bend Cubs
- Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.