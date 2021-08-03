Peralta, Jr., Among Trio of Players Joining Lugnuts on Road

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Elvis Peralta, Jr. rejoins the Lugnuts from Triple-A Las Vegas

- Catcher Cooper Uhl joins the Lugnuts from Triple-A Las Vegas

- Pitcher Jorge Juan joins the Lugnuts from Low-A Stockton

The Lansing Lugnuts (37-41) play the opener in a six-game series tonight against the Lake County Captains (High-A - Cleveland; 42-36) at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio. For more information visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

