Branche Promoted to Dayton

August 3, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release
The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, have announced the following roster changes today:
Right-handed pitcher Stevie Branche has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona (Low-A Southeast League).
Left-handed pitcher Evan Kravetz has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona after being activated from the injured list. He had most recently pitched with the Arizona Complex League Reds on a rehab assignment.
Right-handed pitcher Tyler Garbee has been transferred from Dayton to the Arizona Complex League Reds.
Branche had pitched in 18 games (one start) at Daytona, going 5-1 with a 3.62 ERA and three saves. Opponents batted .169 against Branche and he struck out 68 hitters in 37.1 innings. Branche was signed by the Reds as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 out of Rochester Institute of Technology, an NCAA Division III program.
Kravetz, who stands 6'8", was drafted by the Reds in the fifth round in 2019 out of Rice University. He made six starts at Daytona and posted a 1.64 ERA.
Garbee made nine appearances as a reliever for the Dragons, going 1-2 with an 11.32 ERA in 10.1 innings.
