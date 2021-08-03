Chiefs Comeback Falls Short in South Bend

August 3, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







South Bend, IN. - The Peoria Chiefs sent seven men to the plate in the top of the ninth inning and loaded the bases with two outs but could not collect the big hit in a 5-4 loss to South Bend. Tuesday's contest kicked off the first of twelve meetings between the two teams this month.

The Chiefs drew first blood, with a tally in the third. After three straight batters reached, Leandro Cedeno punched a single into left field to score Jordan Walker and give Peoria a 1-0 lead.

Peoria starter Mac Lardner cruised through the first four innings. The left-handed hurler struck out six Cubs and allowed just one hit through the first four frames. In the fifth, back-to-back hits chased Lardner from the game. Fellow lefty Fabian Blanco entered the game with runners on the corner and nobody out. Blanco promptly recorded a 3-6 double play. From there, however, the next six South Bend batters reached as they scored five times in the fifth to create some separation, 5-1.

Trailing by four, the Chiefs continued to chip away. In the sixth inning, a Tyler Reichenborn single plated Francisco Hernandez to make it 5-2. In the eighth, Masyn Winn collected his third RBI at the High-A level to make it 5-3.

In the ninth, Peoria ultimately loaded the bases twice but were only able to scratch a single run on a Hernandez groundout. A Reichenborn pop up ended the game.

The series continues tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. Connor Lunn takes the bump for Peoria.

Single Game Ticket Information

August and September single game tickets are now on sale! Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and on Friday's from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The box office will be closed for lunch daily between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.