Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Tuesday

August 3, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, August 3, 2021 l Game # 78

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (41-36) at West Michigan Whitecaps (36-41)

RH Eduardo Salazar (2-4, 4.08) vs. RH Garrett Hill (2-0, 2.14)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a seven-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 7, West Michigan 4 (At West Michigan: Dragons 3, Whitecaps 2). Current Series: First game tonight.

Last Series vs. Lake County: The Dragons went 2-4 in the last series with Lake County that ended on Sunday. Dayton batted .221 in the series and averaging 3.3 runs per game. The team ERA in the series was 5.50. The Dragons committed eight errors in the six games.

Playoff Race: The Dragons currently trail Cedar Rapids by two and one-half games in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Schedule Additions/Changes: The Dragons will play a make-up doubleheader on Friday, August 6 at West Michigan at 6:05 p.m. A game between the Dragons and Whitecaps was postponed by rain in June and could not be made up during that series. Additionally, the Dragons game at Lansing on Wednesday, August 11 has been changed to a 1:05 p.m. start.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez had a 36-game on-base streak come to an end Saturday night. Urbaez ranks second in the league in both on-base percentage at .422 and batting average at .332 (batting average is 10th in all of Minor League Baseball).

Miguel Hernandez is batting .328 with 13 RBI over his last 18 games to raise his average from .241 to .266.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .333 over his last 15 games and ranks third in the league in on-base percentage.

Juan Martinez is batting .333 over his last nine games.

Ricky Karcher over his last four appearances: 3 Sv, 4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 9 SO.

Team Notes

Dayton is in third place, one and one-half games behind Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division. This is the first time all season that the Dragons have started a day below second place in the standings.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., August 4 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH JC Keys (3-0, 4.71) at West Michigan RH Brendan White (2-5, 4.10)

Thu., August 5 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu (3-1, 4.14) at West Michigan TBA

Fri., August 6 (6:05 p.m. DH): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (3-2, 3.91) and TBA at West Michigan TBA and TBA

Sat., August 7 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.10) at West Michigan TBA

Sun., August 8 (1:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar at West Michigan TBA

