TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: April 15

The San Diego Padres have made the following transaction effective Friday, April 15:

Right-handed reliever Mason Fox transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-4) vs. South Bend Cubs (3-4)

Saturday, April 16 (1:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Indiana | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Home Game 5 of 66 | Game 8 of 132

LHP Jackson Wolf vs. RHP Kohl Franklin

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost 4-2 in a pitching duel. Starter Ryan Bergert allowed just two hits and one run while striking out five batters in four innings. The 'Caps had the tying run at second base in the ninth inning with Joshua Mears, but they could not knock him in to tie it up.

TRANSACTION: The Padres have transferred righty reliever Mason Fox from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio. In 2 appearances in the season's opening week, Fox tossed 2 perfect innings with 5 strikeouts. He recorded a save on Tuesday.

BOBBY TWO HITS: Robert Hassell has reached safely multiple times in every game this season. Hassell has also recorded multiple hits in five of the seven contests, the outliers being game two of a doubleheader versus Dayton on April 10 and Friday's game.

RUN COREY RUN: TinCaps leadoff hitter Corey Rosier earned his seventh run scored last night in just seven games. Rosier is tied for third in the Midwest League in runs. Rosier's run total is aided by his four hits and eight walks in 30 plate appearances (.400 OBP).

260 TO THE SHOW: Former TinCaps pitcher MacKenzie Gore became the 201st player in franchise history to appear in the big leagues on Friday night as he started for the Padres. Gore spent the 2018 season with the 'Caps, and also made 1 start last year.

