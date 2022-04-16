Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for April 19-24

April 16, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







April 19 - April 24, 2022

Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, April 19 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, April 21 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Friday, April 22 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 24 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 1:05 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons App for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Tuesday: Joe Boyle (RHP)

Wednesday: James Proctor (RHP)

Thursday: Thomas Farr (RHP)

Friday: Connor Phillips (RHP)

Saturday: James Marinan (RHP)

Sunday: Andrew Abbott (LHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join Dragons broadcaster Tom Nichols on Saturday and Sunday's telecasts as color commentator.

For Your Entertainment

Tuesday, April 19

Barline a capella group will perform on the plaza

Celebrate Dayton in-game recognition

Thursday, April 21

4 Paws will be on the plaza

Friday, April 22

Appearance from Princess Jade, the Dragons princess

Saturday, April 23

Team Zoom Canine Entertainment

Sunday, April 24

Appearance from Noah Tune, the Dragons organist

Hometown Heroes Program

The Dayton Dragons will partner with the Dayton Development Coalition and Reynolds & Reynolds for a season-long tribute to all service men and women past and present. This week on Friday, April 22, the Dragons will be honoring the Miami Valley Young Marines. Young Marines is a non-profit education and service program for boys and girls, ages eight through high school. The organization promotes mental, moral, and physical development of its members, upholding the Marine Corps' core values, as well as the Young Marines' core values of leadership, discipline, and teamwork. They will be honored in the third inning of Friday's game.

Wendy's Friends and Family Deal

Saturday, April 23 is a Wendy's Friends and Family Game at Day Air Ballpark in the Heart of the Water Street District. Dragons Wendy's Friends & Family Days and Nights at Day Air Ballpark provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggee Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats, or $13 for lawn tickets.

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons are completing their road series in Lake County today (Saturday) with a doubleheader. Their record on the season is 4-3 through Friday's game. They are one game out of first place in the Midwest League East Division.

The Dragons added 2012 first round pick (sixth overall) Albert Almora to the roster this past week, as Almora played with the Dragons during the Lake County series while on a rehab assignment from AAA Louisville. Almora has spent time in the Major Leagues over his previous six seasons of play, playing for the New York Mets in 2021 and the Chicago Cubs from 2016-2020, where he won a World Series ring in 2016.

Right-hander Joe Boyle made his first start as a member of the Reds organization and threw 4 shutout innings without giving up a hit, while striking out seven. Boyle made no starts in his three seasons at Notre Dame and recorded just one start during his time in summer ball in the Cape Cod Baseball League. Boyle can run his fastball up to 100+ miles per hour on a consistent basis.

The Dragons have eight players on MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Reds Prospects list, and six of the Top 17. This group is headlined by 20-year-old switch-hitting infielder Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz is the third rated prospect in the Reds organization (No. 76 in MLB) after signing as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2018. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include outfielder Rece Hinds, catcher Mat Nelson, left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott, right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips, infielder Jose Torres, outfielder Allan Cerda and right-handed pitcher Joe Boyle.

The Dragons roster has 12 players that were drafted in the first five rounds of their respective MLB Draft, including Almora. There are also 14 players returning to the Dragons, including outfielder Quin Cotton who led the team in home runs last season (10).

