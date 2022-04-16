Chiefs Take a Pair from Loons as Pitching Shines Bright

April 16, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - GAME ONE: Peoria handed the ball to right-hander Michael McGreevy in game one Friday, and the Chiefs rode his sparkling performance to a 2-1 victory in 10 innings.

After throwing five no-hit innings in his first start, the right-hander twirled 6.2 scoreless in his Dozer Park debut. On the year, McGreevy has surrendered just two hits and walked only one batter. In the process, he has not allowed a baserunner past first base.

Offense was hard to come by in game one, as neither team chalked up a run all the way until the ninth. With two outs in the inning, Eddys Leonard laced a single down the left field line to plate ghost runner Ryan January, and the Loons held their first lead of the night.

However, Peoria answered with patience, using a Mike Antico walk to bring up Masyn Winn who promptly lofted a fly ball into center field deep enough to plate ghost runner Noah Mendlinger and knot the game 1-1. John Beller continued his fine effort out of the bullpen, shutting down the Loons one final time before the Chiefs loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th. With Jacob Buchberger at the plate, a wild pitch sent Aaron Antonini to the plate to cap off a wild game one victory, 2-1. The win marked the first time since 2019 that the Chiefs recorded a walk-off win via a wild pitch.

GAME TWO: Right-hander Gordon Graceffo turned in six solid innings and collected his second win of the young season, as the Chiefs defeated Great Lakes 5-2 to sweep Friday's doubleheader.

The Loons tagged Graceffo for a pair of doubles in the second inning to jump out to a quick 1-0 advantage. The lead was brief, however, as the Peoria offense scored three runs to give Graceffo an early cushion. Tommy Jew reached on an error to kick off the frame and later scored on a single by Mack Chambers. Then, after consecutive walks to Francisco Hernandez and Antico, Winn legged out an infield hit to give Peoria their first lead, 2-1. Buchberger followed with an infield single of his own to make it 3-1.

From there, Graceffo settled in and kept the Great Lakes hitters off balance. The 22-year-old retired the final 13 Loons he faced and whiffed a career-high seven batters. On the season, Graceffo has allowed just one run in 11 innings of work.

With the wind a factor much of the night, the Chiefs manufactured another run in the fourth on an RBI groundout from Buchberger. With a 4-1 advantage in the sixth, a Winn sac fly made it 5-1. Between the two games, Winn went an impressive 5-for-6 with three RBI's and a stolen base.

Enmanuel Solano, who struggled in his season debut Saturday, recorded the last three outs and surrendered only an unearned run.

The Chiefs can clinch the series with a win in either of the final two contests. The two teams meet again at 6:35 p.m on Saturday. Dionys Rodriguez is scheduled to make his second start of the season. The first postgame fireworks show of the 2022 season will follow the contest.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.