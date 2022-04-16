Sky Carp Walks off Timer Rattlers

BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp picked a dramatic way to earn their first victory of the young season Saturday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

Tanner Allen's single to left field plated Dalvy Rosario with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, prompting a wild celebration on the field and in the stands as the 4-3 victory snapped a season-opening seven game losing streak.

The Sky Carp trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning when Cody Morissette and Victor Mesa each delivered run-scoring hits to tie the game.

Earlier, Morissette hit his first home run of the season to put the Carp on the board in the fourth inning.

Sky Carp pitching was terrific, allowing just a pair of hits all evening. Brady Puckett (1-0) picked up the victory after hurling a perfect ninth inning.

Beloit fans were treated to exciting in-game promotions and were also gifted a free t-shirt when they entered the gates.

Sunday Funday Is back at the ballpark this season. Kids 12 and under may run the bases following the game, while kids of all ages can play catch in the outfield after the base run is complete.

First pitch of the series finale between the Timber Rattlers and Sky Carp is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with the gates to ABC Supply Stadium opening at noon. Visit skycarp.com for tickets.

