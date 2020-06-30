TinCaps Offering Meal Kits for Both Families and Couples

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - For a limited time only, the Fort Wayne TinCaps' popular Meal Kits are available to fans both in portions for two people and family-sized. TinCaps "Two-Person" Meal Kits provide five meals for $100, while "Family" Meal Kits are designed to serve 4-6 people with five meals for $185 (tax included).

TinCaps Meal Kits include not only five different meal options, but also drinks, desserts, snacks, and more. The meals are prepared by Parkview Field's award-winning culinary team with cooking/reheating instructions provided. All items are packaged in Vera Bradley-designed bags. Fans also have the option to add on adult beverages.

Also new this week, the team has formed a partnership with the Parkview Foundation that allows tax-deductible monetary donations to be used to provide TinCaps Meal Kits to Parkview Health frontline workers. Contact TinCaps Vice President Michael Limmer at 260-407-2813 or [email protected] for more information.

Fans must place their order on TinCaps.com by Monday, July 6 (4 p.m. deadline), with quick, contactless, drive-through pickup of their meal kits at Parkview Field set for the afternoon of Friday, July 10. Once the maximum number of meal kit orders has been reached, no further orders will be accepted.

"We've listened to feedback from fans and it's clear we have a demand for these meal kits, whether for a fully family or just a couple people," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We miss our fans filling up Parkview Field for baseball games, so this is just a small way to maintain our connection and give fans part of what they're missing, too."

The TinCaps began selling meal kits portioned for families in late April and sold out of more than 150 orders in their debut week, leading the team to continue the offering while updating the menu week to week. The success of the program has been featured nationally by the likes of Sports Illustrated and MiLB.com.

This week's menu features popular Parkview Field dishes such as grilled marinated chicken, tacos, pulled pork sliders, BBQ beef brisket, hot dogs, and brats. Moving forward, the 'Caps plan to continue making slight alterations to their meal kit offerings each week. See the full menu below.

TinCaps Meal Kits Menu (Order by Monday, July 6; Pickup on Friday, July 10)

Meal #1

Pulled pork sliders

Mac and cheese

Vegetable medley

Dinner rolls

Meal #2

Jumbo all-beef hot dogs

Beer brats

Jumbo soft pretzel

Potato salad

Meal #3

Taco meat

Mexican rice

Tortilla shells

Salsa and shredded cheese

Meal #4

BBQ beef brisket

Green beans

Baked beans

Meal #5

Grilled marinated chicken

Roasted maple sweet potatoes

Vegetable medley

Also Includes

Souvenir cups and helmets

Potato chips

Peanuts (in-the-shell)

Cookies and brownies

Soft drinks

Adult Beverage Options ($12 per 6-pack, $15 per bottle of wine)

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

Cabernet Sauvignon

Chardonnay

Coors Light

Mike's Hard Lemonade

Miller Lite

Moscato

Truly Lemonade

White Claw Black Cherry

Yuengling Lager

