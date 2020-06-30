TinCaps Offering Meal Kits for Both Families and Couples
June 30, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - For a limited time only, the Fort Wayne TinCaps' popular Meal Kits are available to fans both in portions for two people and family-sized. TinCaps "Two-Person" Meal Kits provide five meals for $100, while "Family" Meal Kits are designed to serve 4-6 people with five meals for $185 (tax included).
TinCaps Meal Kits include not only five different meal options, but also drinks, desserts, snacks, and more. The meals are prepared by Parkview Field's award-winning culinary team with cooking/reheating instructions provided. All items are packaged in Vera Bradley-designed bags. Fans also have the option to add on adult beverages.
Also new this week, the team has formed a partnership with the Parkview Foundation that allows tax-deductible monetary donations to be used to provide TinCaps Meal Kits to Parkview Health frontline workers. Contact TinCaps Vice President Michael Limmer at 260-407-2813 or [email protected] for more information.
Fans must place their order on TinCaps.com by Monday, July 6 (4 p.m. deadline), with quick, contactless, drive-through pickup of their meal kits at Parkview Field set for the afternoon of Friday, July 10. Once the maximum number of meal kit orders has been reached, no further orders will be accepted.
"We've listened to feedback from fans and it's clear we have a demand for these meal kits, whether for a fully family or just a couple people," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We miss our fans filling up Parkview Field for baseball games, so this is just a small way to maintain our connection and give fans part of what they're missing, too."
The TinCaps began selling meal kits portioned for families in late April and sold out of more than 150 orders in their debut week, leading the team to continue the offering while updating the menu week to week. The success of the program has been featured nationally by the likes of Sports Illustrated and MiLB.com.
This week's menu features popular Parkview Field dishes such as grilled marinated chicken, tacos, pulled pork sliders, BBQ beef brisket, hot dogs, and brats. Moving forward, the 'Caps plan to continue making slight alterations to their meal kit offerings each week. See the full menu below.
TinCaps Meal Kits Menu (Order by Monday, July 6; Pickup on Friday, July 10)
Meal #1
Pulled pork sliders
Mac and cheese
Vegetable medley
Dinner rolls
Meal #2
Jumbo all-beef hot dogs
Beer brats
Jumbo soft pretzel
Potato salad
Meal #3
Taco meat
Mexican rice
Tortilla shells
Salsa and shredded cheese
Meal #4
BBQ beef brisket
Green beans
Baked beans
Meal #5
Grilled marinated chicken
Roasted maple sweet potatoes
Vegetable medley
Also Includes
Souvenir cups and helmets
Potato chips
Peanuts (in-the-shell)
Cookies and brownies
Soft drinks
Adult Beverage Options ($12 per 6-pack, $15 per bottle of wine)
Angry Orchard Hard Cider
Bell's Two Hearted Ale
Cabernet Sauvignon
Chardonnay
Coors Light
Mike's Hard Lemonade
Miller Lite
Moscato
Truly Lemonade
White Claw Black Cherry
Yuengling Lager
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2020
- TinCaps Offering Meal Kits for Both Families and Couples - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Parkview Foundation Accepting Donations Toward TinCaps Meal Kits for Healthcare Workers - Fort Wayne TinCaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps Offering Meal Kits for Both Families and Couples
- Parkview Foundation Accepting Donations Toward TinCaps Meal Kits for Healthcare Workers
- 2-Person Meal Kits Now Offered by TinCaps
- TinCaps Add Spice to Family 5-Meal Kits
- TinCaps Spice up Family 5-Meal Kits