Kernels 2020 Season Canceled

June 30, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels at the direction of Minor League Baseball are announcing the cancellation of their 2020 season.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

Kernels General Manager, Scott Wilson "We are disappointed with the cancellation of the entire 2020 Minor League season by Minor League Baseball. We understand it is a decision they did not make lightly. We also understand how disappointed our fans and sponsors, who were looking forward to a terrific year of baseball, must be. Kernels baseball will return in 2021 and we look forward to seeing all our fans next season. Until then please take advantage of the Summer Reading Program for kids found on our website and support us through our extra events and the souvenir shop when possible."

If you have purchased single game tickets for a 2020 Kernels game, you will be issued a refund through the Kernels Ticket Office.

If you have purchased coupon books or gift certificates for the 2020 season, they can be rolled over and used during the Kernels 2021 season. Disregard the existing expiration dates on these items. 2020 Coupon Books and gift certificates will now expire at the end of the 2021 regular season.

Fans are encouraged to visit the Kernels COVID-19 UPDATE page on their website for the most up to date information regarding the cancellation of the 2020 season.

