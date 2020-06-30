Bees Front Office and MiLB Issue Statement

Burlington Bees will not host a Minor League Baseball Season this summer.

"To say the entire Burlington Bees organization is saddened by this announcement is an understatement. We are heartbroken but the health and safety of our fans, players and employees is the #1 priority to our organization." stated Kim Parker, General Manager of the Burlington Bees.

Burlington's Community Field has a great history, rich in Minor League Baseball, as the smallest market to host full season minor league baseball. Burlington has been blessed to host 100 plus years of baseball with thousands upon thousands of young men pursuing their dream of becoming a Major League Baseball player here. Many players began their careers at Community Field from Paul Molitor, Vida Blue to Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas.

"The Burlington Bees have been synonymous with summer in Southeast Iowa and heading to a Bees game has been a summer tradition of area families for decades. We mourn this loss with our fans," Parker concluded.

The Burlington Bees Board of Directors are evaluating all options as to the future of baseball at Community Field. The team will personally be in contact with individuals affected to discuss ticketing and sponsorship options moving forward. More information will be released as it is available via the Burlington Bees Facebook page and website at www.gobees.com.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

The Burlington Bees are the proud founding franchise of the Midwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.Minor League Baseball, which began as the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, was founded on Sept. 5, 1901.

