Dayton Dragons 2020 Season Is Cancelled

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons are disappointed to share the announcement that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been cancelled. This includes all 160 minor league teams operating under the umbrella of Minor League Baseball and affiliated with Major League Baseball.

"This is a disappointing day for many. We have worked very hard during the off-season to make the 21st season of Dragons Baseball a great one here at Day Air Ballpark. However, the safety of our community, fans, players, and our staff is paramount," noted Dragons team president, Robert Murphy.

"We will now work with our state government, local government, public health directors, Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, and the Midwest League to ensure that we are prepared to open the ballpark for our 21st season next year in 2021," commented Murphy.

"There are still many unknowns moving forward on large mass gatherings, but we will work tirelessly to ensure that when you come to Day Air Ballpark, not only will it be fun, affordable, and exciting -what you have come to know and love about Dragons baseball for the last 20 years - but also very safe."

For fans holding tickets for the 2020 season, the Dragons will be reaching out to all season ticket holders, suite lease holders, group leaders, hospitality renters, and single game buyers with their options. This information will be sent via postal correspondence, be placed on the Dragons website, and posted on all Dragons social media locations in approximately two weeks.

Our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected; thank you for your patience and support, please stay safe.

