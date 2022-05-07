TinCaps Nearly Erase Six Run Deficit in Loss to Wisconsin

May 7, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







APPLETON, Wisc. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost, 6-3, to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) on Saturday afternoon at Fox Cities Stadium. The TinCaps scored three unanswered runs after trailing 6-0 through four innings and had the tying run at the plate when the game ended.

The offense started for Fort Wayne in the top of the sixth. After just one hit previously - a second inning single from Ripken Reyes - Joshua Mears launched a solo home run over the 16-foot wall in left field. Mears regained sole possession of the Midwest League home run lead with his eighth blast of the season. The score was 6-1 after six.

Two innings later, the offense got into rhythm again thanks to Reyes. The University of San Diego alum turned on an inside fastball and sent it over the head of Wisconsin right fielder Micah Bello and into the corner. Reyes tore around the bases, losing his helmet, to lead off the inning with a triple.

Corey Rosier walked next, his second walk of the game, to set up Robert Hassell III with runners on the corners. Hassell charged a ball to the gap in right-center field, plating both runners. Mears followed that up with a single that pushed Hassell to third, but Timber Rattlers reliever Cam Robinson recorded a strikeout and a double play to get out of the jam and keep the score at 6-3.

Fort Wayne once again threatened in the ninth. Olivier Basabe and Reyes both earned two out walks, sending the tying run to the plate. Robinson got Rosier to ground out, however, to end the game.

The TinCaps bullpen kept them in the game while the comeback was brewing. After six Wisconsin runs on five hits through the first four innings, Luke Boyd, Wen-Hua Sung, and Seth Mayberry combined for four scoreless - and hitless - innings to halt the Wisconsin bats. Sung pitched two innings fanning three batters, twice with chest-high fastballs.

Fort Wayne and Wisconsin participated in Copa de la Diversión in the game with alternate identities. The TinCaps were the Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne, and the Timber Rattlers were Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin.

Next Game: Saturday, May 8 @ Wisconsin (2:10 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Probable Starter: LHP Robert Gasser Wisconsin Probable Starter: RHP Max Lazar

Watch: MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.