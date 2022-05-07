TinCaps Game Information: May 7 at Wisconsin

Fort Wayne TinCaps (12-13) @ Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (15-10)

Saturday, May 7 (2:10 p.m. ET) | Fox Cities Stadium | Appleton, Wisc. | Game 5 of 6 in Series | Road Game 14 of 66 | Game 26 of 132

LHP Danny Denz vs. LHP Russell Smith

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Ben Shulman) / Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps lost, 3-2, on two wild pitches in the bottom of the ninth inning. Corey Rosier singled in Jack Stronach in the top half to take a 2-1 lead before Fort Wayne surrendered two.

COPA: As part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," today, the TinCaps are wearing special uniforms as the "Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne," which translates to Fighting Apples of Fort Wayne. The name relates to Lucha Libre freestyle wrestling that's popular in Mexican culture. Meanwhile, the Manzanas Luchadoras are facing the Cascabeles de Wisconsin. That name translates to "jingle bells," tying into the distinct sound a rattler makes. Across MiLB, 85 teams are participating in the "Copa" series in an effort of outreach and engagement with Hispanic and Latino communities.

BY WAY OF THE K: TinCaps pitchers lead the league in K/9 (11.6) and total strikeouts (266) ... TinCaps starter is Ryan Bergert is 7th in K/9 (13) and 8th in K% (36). Fellow starter Noel Vela is 10th in K/9 (12).

ROAD WARRIORS: Fort Wayne's bats have excelled on the road, leading visitors in the Midwest in AVG (.256), runs (76), hits (108), HR (17), RBI (67), XBH (43), SLG (.441) and OPS (.781).

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (21) and is 2nd in runs (22), 3rd in triples (2), and 6th in stolen bases (9). He's also 3rd in the league in BB/K (1.11) and has the 9th lowest swinging strike % (8.6).

ROBERT HASSELL: 2nd in the MWL in hits (34) and TB (52). 4th in RBI (20), in AVG (.354), 6th in OBP (.417), in OPS (.959), in SB (9), and HR (5), 8th in runs (15) and 9th in SLG (.542). Hassell is also 4th in the MWL in swinging strike % (6.9) and 8th in K % (15.7) ...Had reached base safely in all of the first 20 games - has still reached in all but two games.

JOSHUA MEARS: Mears leads the MWL in HR (7) and is 2nd in extra-base hits (12). Ranks 6th in RBIs (17), and 10th in total bases (42). Mears is 4thamongst all High-A players in HR... He has 3 games in which he's hit 2 homers, including April 23 at Lansing when one was measured to have traveled 504 feet. For perspective, since MLB began tracking home run data in 2015, there has been only 1 homer hit further in a big-league game (Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot HR with the Rangers in 2019).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: Has thrown out 10 baserunners attempting to steal - most in the MWL.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 7th in the MWL in doubles (6).

RIPKEN REYES: 2nd the MWL in HBP (4). Has the 4th lowest K% (13.3) and 2nd lowest swinging strike rate (6.3 %).

wRC+: Weighted Runs Created Plus is a stat that attempts to quantify a player's total offensive value, while comparing it with league average. A wRC+ of 100 is league average and, for example, a wRC+ of 150 is 50% above league average. Robert Hassell III ranks 4th in the MWL at 173.

260 TO THE SHOW: In Fort Wayne's franchise history, 203 players have gone on to appear in the major leagues. So far this season, there've been 43 'Caps in MLB - not including the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr. on the Injured List.

