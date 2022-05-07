Pitcher Hogan Harris placed on Injured List

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Hogan Harris placed on Injured List retroactive to May 6

- Infielder Drew Swift activated from Injured List

Swift, 23, started on Opening Day, batting leadoff and playing shortstop, but that has been his only game played thus far in 2022. Drafted in the eighth round in 2021 from Arizona State, Swift played in 32 games for the Lugnuts in his pro debut, hitting .174 with 18 runs, five doubles, one home run and 12 steals in 13 attempts.

