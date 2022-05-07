Dayton Dragons GameDay for Saturday, May 7

Saturday, May 7, 2022 l Games # 24-25

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 4:05 p.m. (DH)

TV (G2): Dayton's CW l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (10-13) at Dayton Dragons (18-5)

RH Mason Hickman (0-2, 6.48)/RH Gavin Williams (1-1, 1.83) vs. RH James Proctor (1-1, 4.15)/RH Connor Phillips (1-1, 3.60)

Today's Games: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in a make-up doubleheader. These are the third and fourth games of a five-game series.

Hottest of the Hot: The Dragons winning percentage of .783 is the best in professional baseball (Major League or Minor League).

The Start: The Dragons record of 18-5 is the second best through 23 games in franchise history (the 2007 Dragons were 19-4).

Games above .500: The Dragons are 13 games above the .500 for the first time since June 17, 2017 when they were 41-28.

Last Game: Thursday and Friday: Postponed, rain. Wednesday: Game 1: Dayton 8, Lake County 7 (8 innings). Game 2: Dayton 5, Lake County 1.

Rescheduling: Only five of the six scheduled games in this series will be played this week due to postponements Thursday and Friday. The sixth game of the series may be rescheduled for the next visit to Dayton by Lake County in mid-June.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, six games ahead of Great Lakes.

Dragons Among the League Leaders: Hitters: Alex McGarry leads the league in slugging percentage (.733); he is tied for first in home runs (7); second in OPS (1.056); and tied for second in extra base hits (12). Pitchers: Andrew Abbott is tied for first in wins (3), third in ERA (0.86) and third in strikeouts (35); Connor Phillips is eighth in strikeouts (31).

Team Notes

The Dragons have won five straight games. They are 15-2 over their last 17 games. They have not lost consecutive games this season.

The Dragons team ERA in their 18 wins is 2.21 (151 IP, 37 ER). Their team ERA in their five losses is 9.71 (38 IP, 41 ER).

Over their last eight games, Dayton pitchers have posted a team ERA of 1.06, allowing just eight earned runs in 68 innings with four shutout wins.

Dayton leads the league in home runs with 27.

The Dragons are 8-0 in one-run games and 11-0 in games decided by two runs or less.

Dayton has eight comeback wins compared to zero by their opponent (Dayton has not lost a game this season in which they led at any time during the game).

Player Notes

Alex McGarry leads the MWL in slugging percentage (.733) and Isolated Power (extra base hits per at-bat (.450-96 points higher than #2 Jhonkensy Noel of Lake County). McGarry has seven home runs and 12 extra base hits in 17 games.

Joe Boyle has made four starts covering 17 innings and has not allowed a run.

Andrew Abbott has 35 strikeouts in 21 innings (15.00 per 9 IP leads the league). He has struck out 42.7 percent of opposing batters (35 of 82). Abbott's ERA of 0.86 is third in the league. He has allowed only two runs in 21 innings.

Donovan Benoit over his last six relief appearances: 6 IP, 0 R, 3 Sv. (2 H, 3 BB, 8 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, May 8 (1:09 p.m.): Lake County LH Doug Nikhazy (0-1, 5.73) or RH Tommy Mace (0-1, 6.23) at Dayton LH Andrew Abbott (3-0, 0.86) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

