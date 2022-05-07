Whitecaps Hang on for 11-10 Win

LANSING, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps took advantage of an opportunity presented to them as they scored four runs in the tenth inning, then held on for dear life in an 11-10 win over the Lansing Lugnuts Saturday night at Jackson Field.

A wild tenth inning saw Lansing opt to use infielder Joshwan Wright as its relief pitcher in a tie ballgame. The 'Caps scored four times off Wright to snap their four-game losing streak.

Trailing 4-0 in the fifth, shortstop Corey Joyce gave the West Michigan offense its badly-needed jumpstart with a three-run homer, his first and the Whitecaps first three-run shot of the 2022 season to cut the 'Caps deficit to 4-3. West Michigan entered the seventh down 5-3, but a wild pitch and a error allowed three runs to cross the plate and give the 'Caps a 6-5 advantage. In the bottom of the frame, a two-run single by Lawrence Butler combined with a Whitecaps error allowed the Lugnuts to retake the 7-6 lead. In the eighth, Ben Malgeri's double-play helped the tying run score to send the contest to extra innings. In the tenth, Lansing made their surprising move to Wright, who gave up a go-ahead two-run double to Jose King before a Bryant Packard sacrifice fly an a run-scoring single from Joyce, who gave West Michigan much-needed insurance and an 11-7 lead. In the bottom of the frame, run-scoring doubles by the Lugnuts Brett Harris and Marty Bechina trimmed the Whitecaps lead to 11-10, but Gabe Sequeira stranded the potential tying run at second base by striking out Butler to preserve the victory.

Sequeira (1-2) gutted out his final three frames to collect his first victory as a Whitecap, while Wright (0-1) took the loss. The Whitecaps improve to 9-17, while the Lugnuts drop to 11-15. Joyce reached base four times for the second straight game. The victory marks the Whitecaps second win in a one-run game and first since an 11-10 opening night victory at LMCU Ballpark over the 'Nuts on April 12. The 'Caps now hold a 2-1 record in games that have played extra innings this season.

This six-game series between the West Michigan Whitecaps concludes Sunday afternoon from Jackson Field at 1:05 pm. The starting pitchers for Sunday's tilt are Jack O'Loughlin for West Michigan against the Lugnuts Osvaldo Berrios. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

