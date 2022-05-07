Captains Sweep Doubleheader, Were Strikeout Rich Fanning 24 over 14 Innings

(DAYTON, OH) - The Lake County Captains (12-13) hand the Dayton Dragons (18-7) their first consecutive losses of the season winning game one 2-0 and game two 4-3 in two dominant pitching performances.

In a make-up from Thursday's rained-out contest, the Captains and Dragons played two games on a cool Saturday evening at Day Air Ballpark.

Game One

Lake County Captains pitching struck out 15 Dayton Dragons.

Gavin Williams took the hill for the fifth time this season and once again showed out. The right-hander struck out seven through his first three innings of work. He finished the first inning with a 99-mph fastball to best Rece Hinds and another heat to beat Allan Cerda to end the third.

Over five innings completed, Williams struck out 10 batters, his second double-digit K performance. The Fayetteville, NC native allowed only two hits, an infield, and opposite-field single.

The top of the second saw the first Captains run. After a leadoff double from Johnathan Rodriguez and a single from Raynel Delgado, Lake County had runners on the corners with one out. Gabriel Rodriguez stepped up and sliced one down the right-field line to plate Johnathan Rodriguez.

In the top of the seventh, the Captains added an insurance run. After Angel Martinez delivered his first triple of the season, Delgado skied a ball to center that Martinez tagged up on and then came across the plate.

For the final two innings, the Captains went to Mason Hickman. Five Dragons whiffed as Hickman allowed only one hit a double in the sixth and struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh. It was the third relief appearance for the right-hander and his first professional baseball save.

Game Two

Doug Nikhazy got the ball for the second game of a doubleheader for the fourth time this season. This go-around was Nikhazy's best outing.

The left-hander hosted a baserunner in each inning of his four innings completed, but never allowed a run. In the first, after the first two batters reached, Nikhazy got two strikeouts and a flyout. The second saw the leadoff batter on, but a 5-4-3 double play negated that.

The third inning saw a defensive showcase from Lake County. Micael Ramirez threw out a Dragon trying to steal third and Petey Halpin lasered a ball to home to down a potential run. Nikhazy finished with five strikeouts through four innings.

On the offensive side, the Captains scored one in the second and three in the fourth. Angel Martinez, tripled in the second and advanced home after an errant throw to third, his second triple of the day. In the fourth inning with two runners on, Micael Ramirez launched a ball over the left-field wall and into the picnic tables to make it a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth, Lenny Torres took over on the mound. Despite allowing six hits through 2.2 innings the right-hander did not relinquish the lead.

After one run came home on three hits in the fifth, Torres tossed a scoreless sixth. In the seventh, Torres retired the first two batters. Nick Quintana extended the game for Dayton with a single and then Alex McGarry took a ball deep to right, making it a one-run ball game.

Cade Smith would enter to get the final out and did, with a four-pitch strikeout. Torres earned the win and Smith the save.

Lake County and Dayton play the fifth and final game of this series tomorrow Sunday, May 8 at 1:09 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

