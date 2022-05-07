Bandits Unable to Answer Kernels' Early Offense

Cedar Rapids, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits dropped their third game in a weeklong series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Saturday night, as an early six-run deficit proved too much to overcome at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Cedar Rapids led for all but half of the opening frame, as River Bandits' right-hander, Patrick Halligan- in his first High-A start- allowed five Kernels to reach in the bottom of the first, including a leadoff home run to Anthony Prato. Four batters later, Charles Mack added to his team-leading doubles total and drove in Jeferson Morales.

After Cedar Rapids' starter, Cade Povich retired Quad Cities in order for the second consecutive inning, the Kernels smacked two more home runs in the bottom of the second, with the earliest coming off the bat of Will Holland for his first of the year and the second, a three-run blast by Aaron Sabato who plated Prato, Morales, and a 6-0 Kernels' lead.

With Chase Wallace taking over for Halligan in the third, the Bandits' starter ended with six runs, all earned, on a career-high seven hits, two walks, and one strikeout in his 2.0-inning outing.

In the fourth, the Bandits used a pair of Kernels errors to snag their first run of the game, but it would be their only against Povich, who worked 5.0 frames, allowing one unearned run with eight strikeouts.

Out of the bullpen Wallace tossed two-shutout frames of his own, which helped the Bandits cut the lead to four in the top of the sixth when Cam Williams drove in Burle Dixon with a fielder's choice, but newly entered Bobby Milacki would strand a pair of Q.C. base runners to stifle any further damage.

Anthony Simonelli, who was originally scheduled to start Saturday's contest, handled the pitching duties for the final four innings and allowed just two base runners, while matching his season-high with five strikeouts, but the Quad Cities offense had no answers for Milacki or Bentley, who took over for the righty and twirled two perfect innings, including four strikeouts to end the game.

With his early troubles, Halligan (0-1) took the loss for the River Bandits, while Povich (2-1) earned his second win against Quad Cities this season.

The series finale on Sunday will feature Noah Murdock (0-0, 6.27) who makes his second start of the week for the Bandits. Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-1, 2.65) will get the ball for the 2:05pm first pitch at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

