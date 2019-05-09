TinCaps Game Notes: May 9 at Beloit (Game 32)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-18, 7th East) @ Beloit Snappers (9-19, 8th West)

RHP Gabe Mosser vs. RHP Chase Cohen

Thursday, May 9 - Pohlman Field (Beloit, Wis.) - First Pitch 7:30 PM (Game 32 / 139)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WISCONSIN SERIES RECAP: The TinCaps had the finale of their 3-game series in Wisconsin rained out on Wednesday. The 'Caps began the road trip with a 4-1 win on Monday before falling, 3-2, on Tuesday.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Infielder Justin Lopez, the youngest player on the team, is celebrating his 19th birthday today. Lopez shares his birthday with "Mr. Padre," Tony Gwynn, who was born on this day in 1960.

ENOUGH ALREADY: Wednesday's washout was the first cancelled game of the season for the TinCaps since they aren't scheduled to see the Timber Rattlers again. But the 'Caps have already had 3 other games postponed by rain and another suspended by rain. The average first pitch temperature for a TinCaps game this season has been 59 degrees. In reality, though, it's felt worse since that figure doesn't account for the postponed/cancelled game dates or consider how the temperature has dropped most nights during games. Thursday's first pitch forecast in Beloit is 49 degrees and cloudy with 15 MPH wind. Uncle.

LAST TIME HERE: The TinCaps last played here July 23-25, 2016. On July 25, 2016, Anderson Espinoza started the front-end of a doubleheader. Unfortunately, Espinoza, a top Padres pitching prospect, hasn't pitched in an MiLB game since 2016. In April the 21-year-old underwent his second Tommy John Surgery in the last couple years. Meanwhile, Chris Paddack took the mound for the nightcap but during warmups experienced elbow discomfort and missed the start. He soon had TJ. Fortunately, though, Paddack has since recovered and is currently flourishing in San Diego.

X FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the Midwest League in Batting Average (.354), ranks 5th in OBP (.418) & is tied for 3rd in Stolen Bases (10). Edwards has the league's lowest Swing & Miss % (2%) & 4th lowest K% (9%). His 1.10 BB/K ratio is 7th highest.

MWL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: On Monday the Midwest League announced that infielder Tucupita Marcano was the MWL Player of the Week for April 29-May 5.In 6 games last week, Marcano slashed .538/.586/.654 as he went 14-for-26 with two walks, a hit by pitch, a double, a triple, 3 RBIs, and a stolen base. Marcano is currently on a 14-game on-base streak and an 8-game hitting streak. His .306 Average on the season ranks 9th in the MWL. His 14% K% is 10th lowest, while his 4% Swing & Miss rate is 3rd lowest.

RUIZ RIPPING IT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 10th in the MWL in AVG (.304). He's also tied for 3rd in RBIs (22) & tied for 5th in Doubles (9). Ruiz has a 29% Line Drive % on Batted Balls-3rd highest.

HUNTING HITS: Blake Hunt has the 18th lowest K% in the MWL (16%), but also the 9th lowest BABIP (.213).

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 18% of his plate appearances this season. That's the 5th highest BB% in the MWL (and a jump from 14% for him last year as a rookie). Harris is also tied for 11th in Runs (18).

POWER OUTAGE: The TinCaps haven't homered in 11 consecutive games. Fort Wayne's last long ball came from Tucupita Marcano on April 25 @ South Bend. The 'Caps have 10 HR on the season, which ranks tied for the 3rd fewest in the MWL.

LITTLE STREAK: After an 0-for-22 drought, outfielder Grant Little has hit safely in 4 consecutive games, going 5-for-14 with 3 walks & an RBI.

TURNAROUND: Catcher Juan Fernandez began the season 0-for-18 at the plate, but is 14-for-31 (.451) since, including a trifecta of 3-hit games.

