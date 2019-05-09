Cougars Fan 15 in Series-Opening Win

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (19-15) opened a three-game series with a 3-1 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (14-19) on a chilly night at Northwestern Medicine Field. The Cougars are now 9-2 in series opening games.

The Cougars opened the scoring in the second inning. Alek Thomas started the inning with a triple. Eduardo Diaz followed with a walk to put runners at first and third with no one out. Andy Yerzy was next to the dish. He hit a sharp grounder to second base to drive in Thomas from third. The Cougars used a walk and a pair of extra base hits to strike twice in the fourth. Alek Thomas walked to lead off. The two runs were punched in on run-scoring doubles by Eduardo Diaz and Keshawn Lynch.

Lansing's only run of the night came in the fifth. Back-to-back singles started the frame by Nick Podkul and Ryan Gold, placing runners at the corners with no one out. Dom Abbadessa followed with a strikeout. McGregory Contreras hit a liner to shortstop, but Geraldo Perdomo made a diving catch to keep the game at 3-0. With two outs, Ryan Gold took off from first, the throw went there and was late. In the meantime, Nick Padkul raced in from third to make it 3-1.

The combination of Levi Kelly, Ethan Larrison, Andy Toelken and Chester Pimentel posted 15 strikeouts. Kelly went 4.2 innings with eight of those punchouts. He allowed the lone run. Ethan Larrison (2-0) picked up the win with four strikeouts in two scoreless frames. Toelken shutout the Lugnuts over an inning and a third. Chester Pimentel walked the leadoff man in the ninth before striking out the next three he saw.

Troy Miller (0-2) suffered the loss. He allowed three runs on five hits in five innings.

