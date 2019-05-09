Whalen & Herrera Collect Two Hits Each in Loss

South Bend, IN - The Peoria Chiefs dropped the opening game of a three-game series in South Bend 4-1 on Thursday night. The loss ends a two-game winning streak and drops the Chiefs to 15-16 on the season with two games left on the road trip.

The hosts jumped out to the lead in the second inning against Alvaro Seijas. Jonathan Sierra led off with a single and Tyler Durna was hit by a pitch. Andy Weber bunted for a single to load the bases and Sierra scored on a double play. Levi Jordan gave South Bend a 2-0 lead with a single to right before Seijas got out of the inning.

South Bend made it 3-0 with two singles and an error in the third inning before the Chiefs got on the board in the sixth. Ivan Herrera connected for a one-out double against starter Faustino Carrera. With two down, Jack Patterson came in out of the bullpen and Brady Whalen delivered a RBI single to cut the South Bend lead to 3-1. The hosts added another unearned run in the seventh for the 4-1 final score.

Seijas (1-4) took the loss as he allowed three runs, two earned, on eight hits over five innings while striking out two and hitting two. Freddy Pacheco allowed one unearned run on three hits over three hits over three innings while walking one and striking out four.

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m. central as the Chiefs start LH Jacob Schlesener (0-3, 14.40) against South Bend RH Riley Thompson (2-1, 1.50). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:20 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

