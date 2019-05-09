Bootleggers Game Notes

About Yesterday... In a rare morning game, the Hot Rods and Burlington Bees once again squared off in a tight matchup. Shane Baz made his Bowling Green and season debut and allowed a solo home run to Kevin Maitan in the first inning, but he settled down afterwards. Meanwhile, the Hot Rods plated a run in the first inning, as Ford Proctor led off with an infield single, stole second, and scored on an infield single by Kaleo Johnson to tie the game at one, but that was the end of the scoring for several innings. On the mound, Baz held his ground, striking out seven, while allowing just one run on three hits in 5.0 innings. For the third straight day, the score remained 1-1 entering the eighth inning, but the Hot Rods took the lead on Johnson's two-run single, then extended the advantage on Tony Pena's two-run double, making it 5-1. The Bees scored twice off Trey Cumbie in the ninth and put the tying run in scoring position, but Cumbie struck out Jordyn Adams to end the game, giving Bowling Green a series victory over Burlington.

The Barrel is Back... Bootlegger Thursday marks the return of the Bowling Green Bootleggers return for the third time this season and second time at Bowling Green Ballpark. After defeating Peoria in the Battle for the Barrel on May 4, Bowling Green is 6-0 all-time as the Bootleggers, having won both games played under that moniker in 2019.

Home Sweet Home... The Hot Rods improved to 10-5 at home on the season, also improving to 4-0-1 in series played at Bowling Green Ballpark. Not coincidentally, the numbers back up how well the Hot Rods have played on their home field, posting a .252 team batting average at home and boasting a 2.93 team ERA, compared to a .222 average and 4.20 ERA on the road. Additionally, the Hot Rods are outscoring opponents 73-54 at Bowling Green Ballpark, while being outscored by 11 runs on the road. BG's 10-5 home record is the third-best in the Midwest League, behind Burlington (13-5) and South Bend (10-4).

Streaker Caught... Michael Smith saw his 17-game on-base streak come to an end on Wednesday, going 0-for-3. The game also marked the first time this season that he has failed to reach base. The 17-game stretch this season is tied for the fourth-longest on-base streak in the MWL this season.

Yesterday's Notes... Michael Smith had his 17-game on-base streak snapped...Pena had his third multi-hit game and his first multi-RBI game of the season...Johnson had his seventh multi-hit game and fifth multi-RBI game...Proctor stole his second base of the season, ending a stretch of three straight games without a steal for Bowling Green...The Hot Rods finished the series just 1-for-4 in stolen base attempts...BG struck out 16 batters, tying a season high for the fourth time...Bowling Green is 7-2-1 in series this season... The Hot Rods are 5-1 in the rubber game of a series...BG is 6-2 in day games this season ...The Hot Rods improved to 16-7 in games against a right-handed starter...Bowling Green is 20-9 all-time against Burlington, 11-3 at Bowling Green Ballpark...

