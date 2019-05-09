TinCaps Batter Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. - The TinCaps battered the Beloit Snappers (Oakland A's affiliate), 8-1, on a frigid Thursday night at Pohlman Field.

While the temperature was 48 degrees at first pitch, it felt more like 40 most of the night in the wind. Nevertheless, 'Caps starter Gabe Mosser, a Pennsylvania native, spun six quality innings. The 22-year-old right-hander actually allowed a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first to Lester Madden. But after that, he cruised to the tune of striking out six and walking only one.

Meanwhile, Mosser's teammates picked him up in the second. First baseman Lee Solomon ripped a two-out, two-run double the opposite way to right field and Fort Wayne (14-18) never looked back.

The TinCaps expanded their lead to 5-1 with three runs in the third, including one on an RBI single from left fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton.

With the 'Caps up 6-1 in the sixth, Williams-Sutton added an opposite-field solo home run. It was Fort Wayne's first home run since April 25 after going without a long ball in 11 consecutive contests. Williams-Sutton and second baseman Xavier Edwards both had three-hit games. Edwards walked twice as well.

After Mosser, Henry Henry tossed two perfect frames and Austin Smith pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

