Bees Comeback Falls Short to Hot Rods, 5-3

May 9, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





The Bees had another comeback fall short as Bowling Green held on for a 5-3 win in the last of the three-game set. The Hot Rods took the series 2-1.

Burlington's Robinson Pina and Bowling Green's Shane Baz each allowed first inning runs, in the Wednesday morning get-away game, then locked up in a classic pitching duel for the next four innings. Pina gave up just five hits, walked none and struck out 10 Hot Rods in his five innings of work. Baz gave up three hits, one a home run to Bees' Kevin Maitan . He also allowed no walks and struck out seven. As was the case in each of the games in the series, neither starter figured in the decision.

Ben Morrison threw two scoreless in relief of Pina to lower his ERA to 0.59. Connor Higgins took over in the eighth. Jordyn Adams caught up to it but could not hold on. The miscue opened the door for four unearned runs. The Bees found themselves down 4-1 heading into the ninth. They, however, were not done.

Francisco Del Valle led off by taking a hit-by-pitch. Two outs later catcher Harrison Wenson blasted his second home run of the series, and third of the year, over the left field wall. Suddenly it was a two-run game. Connor Fitzsimons drew a walk. He went to second as Justin Jones collected his first Midwest League hit with single to right. Bowling Green misplayed the ball, which allowed Fitzsimons to advance to third, and Jones to second. Burlington could not capitalize, stranding both runners on an amending strike out.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.