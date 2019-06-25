TinCaps Game Notes: June 25 vs. South Bend (Game 73)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (1-3, 34-38) vs. South Bend Cubs (2-2, 39-33)

RHP Gabe Mosser vs. RHP Riley Thompson

Tuesday, June 25 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 73 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

SUNDAY: Before a day off on Monday, the TinCaps lost to the Loons, 2-1. Efraín Contreras pitched 5 hitless and scoreless innings, but Great Lakes got a run in the seventh and another in the eighth. Agustin Ruiz went 3-for-4 with a double.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Lefty Joey Cantillo is the reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week after throwing 6 scoreless innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts on Thursday at Great Lakes... Earlier this year, Tucupita Marcano was the league's Offensive Player of the Week (April 29-May 5).

MOSSER IS MONEY: Among qualifying Midwest League pitchers, Gabe Mosser is 1st in K/BB (8.88), 1st in K-BB% (24%), 1st in BB/9 (1.13), 1st in BB% (3%), 1st in FIP (2.36), 1st in xFIP (2.66), 3rd in WHIP (1.05), 4th in K/9 (10.04), 4th in K% (27%), 7th in lowest LD% (14%), and 8th in HR/9 (0.42).

HAIL TO THE VICTORS: University of Michigan pitching coach Chris Fetter is a former TinCaps pitcher. Fetter, a Carmel HS alum, graduated from Michigan in 2009, was drafted by the Padres in the 9th round, and then pitched in 7 games for the 'Caps later that summer (6 starts, including 2 in the postseason as Fort Wayne won the MWL title). Fetter returned to the Fort in 2012 to make 3 starts and 3 relief appearances. He finished his TinCaps career with a 2.21 ERA... Fetter transitioned to the role of a coach for Double-A San Antonio in 2013 (when TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras spent part of that season there as a player), then worked as a scout for the Angels, became Ball State's pitching coach for the 2016 season, joined the Dodgers as a minor league pitching coordinator for 2017, and returned to Ann Arbor last year.

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards was the MWL Eastern Division's lead-off batter and starting second baseman and this explains why... He leads the league in batting average (.331), ranks 3rd in stolen bases (18), and 5th in OBP (.389). Edwards also has the 2nd lowest swinging strike % (4%), the 5th lowest K% (11%), and the 9th best BB/K (0.79)... 47% of the balls he's put into play have been hit the opposite way, the highest rate in the league... 29 of his league-high 85 hits have come on the first pitch of an at-bat as he's hit .518 in 0-0 counts.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has struck out in only 10% of his plate appearances this season, the 4th lowest K% in the MWL. He's swung and missed at just 5% of the pitches he's seen, the 5th lowest rate in the MWL.

POWER SURGE: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz has launched 3 homers over his last 12 games after not homering in his first 51 games of the season. Ruiz also has a trio of 3-hit games over his last 7. For the season, his 38 RBIs rank 11th in the MW and his 15 doubles are 15th. ... 22% of the balls he's put in play this year have been line drives, good for the 8th highest LD% in the MWL.

HUNTING HITS: In 20 games since May 26, catcher Blake Hunt has slashed .310/.354/.437 (.791 OPS) with 7 doubles, 1 triple, and 10 RBIs.

LITTLE POWER: Outfielder Grant Little doubled twice on Thursday, marking the first time he's had multiple extra-base hits in a game this season.

HOT CURRY: In 22 games since May 26, Michael Curry has slashed

.306/.407/.472 (.879 OPS). That's the 9th highest OPS in the MWL in that time.

WELCOME BACK: On Sunday the Padres reinstated outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton from Fort Wayne's Injured List. DWS sprained his left wrist when making a diving catch against Great Lakes at Parkview Field on June 2.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.11). 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

