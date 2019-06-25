Pitcher Watts Joins the Lugnuts

LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, pitcher Justin Watts has been transferred to the Lansing Lugnuts from A-Adv. Dunedin.

In addition, pitcher Juan Nuñez has changed his uniform number to 37.

The Lugnuts (2-2, 34-39) open a seven-game homestand tonight with the first of a four-game series against the Lake County Captains (4-0, 44-29). Gates open at 6 p.m. with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch on Great Clips Night and a $2 Taco Tuesday. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

