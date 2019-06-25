Snappers fall in second half road opener to Cougars

GENEVA, IL - In the road, second-half opener, the Beloit Snappers fell to the Kane County Cougars by a final score of 8-3. The Snappers led the game heading into the later innings, but unfortunately, were unable to hold on surrendering 7 runs in the final 4 innings.

Kane County would get the scoring started with a solo shot in the bottom of the first from Eduardo Diaz. However, that would mark all the scoring in the early stages, as in fact, the scoring would not ramp back up until the sixth inning.

In the sixth inning, the Snappers would crack the scoreboard for the first time and also take their first lead of the ballgame with a home run of their own.

After a leadoff single from Skyler Weber, Devin Foyle would step up to the plate and crush a ball over the right field wall to give the Snappers their first lead of the game. The homer was Foyle's second home run on the year and the first homer of the second half for Beloit.

Unfortunately for Beloit, their lead would not hold, as Kane County would strike for four in the sixth and three in the eighth to win 8-3 in the ballgame.

For Beloit on the mound, Rafael Kelly got the start and was terrific after the leadoff homer to begin the game. Kelly ended the day with the no decision after five innings, giving up 1 run, 3 hits, and striking out 2.

The Beloit Snappers will continue this short road trip in Kane County tomorrow at 6:30 before returning home this weekend. Saturday is Star Wars Night and Sunday is the Farmer Snappy Bobblehead Giveaway at Pohlman Field, as Beloit takes on the in-state rival, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362- 2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.

