Game Notes

June 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





Tonight is the first game of a four-game series between the Hot Rods and Loons. RHP Easton McGee (4-2, 3.97) will start for Bowling Green against RHP Jose Chacin (5-4, 5.47).

About Sunday... Looking to take three of four against the South Bend Cubs, the Hot Rods fell into a massive hole early in Sunday's series finale in South Bend, as the Cubs roughed up Bowling Green starter Alan Strong to the tune of seven runs in just 2.0 innings. The Hot Rods eventually fell behind 8-0 after three innings and 9-1 after four frames. However, the Hot Rods crept back into the contest, scoring twice in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings. Jordan Qsar and Kevin Santiago led the charge with each of them launching their first home runs of the season. Meanwhile, on the mound Nick Padilla threw 3.0 scoreless innings in relief to fend off South Bend and allow Bowling Green a chance to come back. After the Hot Rods scored once in the eighth, the Cubs' lead was just 9-8. However, South Bend scored a pair of unearned runs off Trey Cumbie to extend the lead back to three runs entering the ninth. Bowling Green, did not go quietly, though, as Seaver Whalen and Beau Brundage drove in runs in the ninth inning, but with the tying run at second base, Santiago grounded out, as the Hot Rods' comeback effort came up short, falling 11-10.

All The Runs, But No Win... Despite scoring ten runs for the first time in the month of June, the Hot Rods fell on Sunday. This is the seventh time this season that Bowling Green has reached double-digit runs, but the first time that output came in a loss. For the Hot Rods, it is the most

runs they have scored in a loss since falling 13-11 on April 9, 2018, which also was at South Bend. Sunday is the tenth time in franchise history that Bowling Green has lost despite scoring ten or more runs.

Wander-ing On... The Hot Rods made a pair of transactions on Tuesday. Most notably, infielder Wander Franco was promoted to the Class A-Advanced Charlotte Stone Crabs. In 62 games with Bowling Green, the All-Star shortstop batted .318 with six home runs and 29 RBI, while also

stealing 14 bases. Additionally, All-Star reliever Trey Cumbie joins Franco in heading to Charlotte. The lefty went 2-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 17 appearances, striking out 50 batters in just 32.1 innings. Franco and Cumbie are the eighth and ninth Hot Rods to earn a promotion this season. Taking their place on Bowling Green's active roster is left-handed pitcher Michael Costanzo, who was added from Hudson Valley, and infielder Izzy Wilson, who was signed as a free agent and subsequently assigned to Bowling Green. Wilson previously spent parts of four seasons in the Braves organization.

First Half... The Hot Rods finished the first half 5.5 games out of first place and were in contention for the wild card until the second-to-last day of the half, eventually losing out to the Lake County Captains. BG concluded the half 39-31 (the third best first-half mark in franchise history) while batting .251 and 48 homers. The pitching staff concluded the half with a 3.59 ERA. BG was 22-13 at home and 17-18 on the road.

Sunday's Notes... Proctor extended his hit streak to six-games... Santiago had his second multi-RBI game of the season... Witherspoon had his 17th multi-hit game of the year... It was also his first three-hit game in 2019... Whalen had two hits for the fifth time this season... Every Hot Rod in the lineup had at least one hit... The last Hot Rods opponent to have 10 or more runs in a game was Peoria on May 5 which the Hot Rods lost 11-3... The last time Bowling Green scored 10 or more runs in a game was in a victory against the Dayton Dragons on May 27... Strong allowed six doubles, a season high for a Hot Rods pitcher... He also allowed the most hits by a Hot Rods starter in a game with nine... His two innings were the shortest start of his career... South Bend had 10 doubles in the game which is a new season-high against the BG pitching staff... It's also good for the most extra-base hits in a game for an opponent... The previous high is five, set by the Lake County Captains on April 9 in the second game of a double-header...

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.