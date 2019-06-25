Dragons Notes for Tuesday

June 25, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Tuesday, June 25, 2019 l Game # 5 (75)

Fifth Third Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (2-2, 30-44) at West Michigan Whitecaps (0-4, 21-52)

RH Jhon De Jesus (1-6, 4.97) vs. RH Brad Bass (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the first game of a four-game series. 2019 Season Series: Dayton 5, West Michigan 1.

Team Notes

In the month of June, the Dragons have a record of 13-6. In June, they are fifth in the MWL in team batting (.242); fourth in runs scored; and tied for first in stolen bases (28). On the mound in June, they rank third in team ERA (2.84).

Michael Siani over his last 25 games dating back to May 24 is batting .333 with two home runs, 21 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases to raise his batting average 65 points from .170 to .235. In the month of June, Siani leads the league in hits (25), stolen bases (12), and runs (16). He ranks fifth in batting average (.329).

Randy Ventura in his last 14 games is batting .383 (18 for 47) to raise his average from .138 to .289. He is batting .360 in June to rank second in the Midwest League.

Miles Gordon is tied for the Midwest League in RBI in the month of June with 13. He is tied for third in stolen bases with six.

Pabel Manzanero has a five-game hitting streak, batting .400 (8 for 20).

Connor Bennett in his last eight appearances has two wins and six saves. For the year, he is tied for 2nd in the MWL in saves with nine. He is tied for 1st in appearances with 27. Bennett has not been scored on in June (8.1 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 13 SO, .138 Opp. Avg., 0.84 WHIP)

Ricky Salinas in June: 4 GS, 1-0, 1.29 ERA, 21 IP, 16 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 18 SO, .213 Opps. Avg., 1.05 WHIP.

Matt Pidich over his last 11 games: 1.64 ERA, 22 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 9 BB, 22 SO.

Adrian Rodriguez in June: 6 G, 1-0, 1.35 ERA, 13.1 IP, 11 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, June 26 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (1-4, 4.08) at West Michigan RH Wilkel Hernandez (5-5, 4.37)

Thursday, June 27 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (2-7, 4.89) at West Michigan LH Adam Wolf (2-9, 7.53)

Friday, June 28 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (2-3, 4.03) at West Michigan RH Robbie Welhaf (2-2, 2.61)

Midwest League Stories from June 25, 2019

Dragons Notes for Tuesday

