TinCaps Game Notes: April 12 at Bowling Green (Game 9)

April 12, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (6-2) @ Bowling Green Hot Rods (3-5)

LHP Joey Cantillo vs. LHP Michael Plassmeyer

Friday, April 12 - Bowling Green Ballpark (Bowling Green, KY) - 7:35 PM (Game 9/140)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

THURSDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps completed a 4-game sweep of the Dayton Dragons with a dramatic 5-4 win. Fort Wayne trailed 2-0 at the 7th Inning Stretch and then 4-1 going into the home 8th. That's when the 'Caps rallied with a 4-run frame highlighted by a go-ahead 2-run single from Luis Almanzar.

GREAT START: At 6-2, the TinCaps are off to their best start through 8 games in a decade. (The best start in franchise history came in '09 when Fort Wayne began the year 10-0.) The 'Caps are tied with the Lake County Captains for the best record in the Midwest League's Eastern Division, while the Burlington Bees in the Western Division are also 6-2.

200: Anthony Contreras won his 200th game as TinCaps manager on Thursday in his 4th season as the skipper. The franchise leader in that category is Doug Dascenzo (227, 2007-09). "AC" ranks 3rd behind Randy Ready (209, 2004-206)

HOW SWEEP IT IS: The TinCaps' sweep of the Dragons was their first 4-game sweep since August 5-8, 2017, @ Great Lakes.

260 TO THE SHOW: 2017 TinCaps pitcher Pedro Avila made his MLB debut on Thursday, starting for the Padres in Arizona. The 22-year-old went 5.1 IP with only 1 run allowed in a game San Diego went on to win, 7-6. At one point, Avila retired 12 batters in a row. Avila became the 176th former Fort Wayne player to reach the majors, and the 4th to debut with the Pads this season (joining SS Fernando Tatis Jr., RHP Chris Paddack, and LHP Nick Margevicius). 13 of the 25 Padres on their active roster have appeared in at least 1 game with the 'Caps-6 more are on the Injured List. During Avila's time with the TinCaps, he most famously set the franchise record for strikeouts in a game with 17 @ Great Lakes on Aug. 8. (The previous franchise record was 15, set by LaTroy Hawkins in 1993.) Avila made 14 starts in the Midwest League, going 7-1 with a 3.05 ERA. He had 117 strikeouts in 85.2 IP.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The TinCaps lead the MWL in Runs (49, 6.13/G)... Fort Wayne is 2nd to Peoria in Batting Average (.262) and OBP (.357)... 'Caps pitchers have the 2nd best SO/W ratio (3.70) behind just Quad Cities.

INDIVIDUAL LEAGUE LEADERS: Infielder Xavier Edwards is tied for 2nd in Runs (8), tied for 2nd in Stolen Bases (4), tied for 8th in Hits (10) & tied for 8th in Walks (6)... Infielder Tucupita Marcano is tied for 9th in Runs (6)... Outfielder Grant Little is tied for 3rd in Hits (11), tied for 6th in Stolen Bases (3) & tied for 8th in Batting Average (.393)... Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton is tied for 8th in Walks (6)... Catcher Blake Hunt is tied for 7th in RBIs (6) & 8th in Doubles (3)... Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is tied for the league lead in Hits (12), tied for 2nd in Doubles (4), 3rd in Batting Average (.429), tied for 3rd in RBIs (7), tied for 3rd in Total Bases (16), tied for 5th in Runs (7), tied for 8th in OPS (1.023) & 10th in SLG (.571)... Infielder Luis Almanzar leads the league in RBIs (11) & tied for 2nd in Home Runs (2)... Catcher Nick Gatewood is tied for 8th in Doubles (3)... Outfielder Jawuan Harris is tied for 6th in Stolen Bases (3) & 8th in Walks (6)... Lefty Ryan Weathers is 2nd in Strikeouts (17)... Lefty Efraín Contreras is tied for 5th in Ks (12).

Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2019

