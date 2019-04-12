Almond's Birthday Bash Brings 12-2 Win

GENEVA, Illinois - On his 23rd birthday, Kane County Cougars (6-3) catcher Zac Almond went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI to lead his team to a 12-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs (3-5). It was the Cougars fifth win in six games.

The Cougars grabbed three first inning runs. Tra Holmes was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and scored a batter later when Chiefs first baseman Leandro Cedeno airmailed a toss trying to throw out Holmes at third base. The next batter, Eduardo Diaz, belted a ball off the scoreboard in left field for his first homer of the year. The Cougars made it a three-run first when Andy Yerzy scored on an error by Chiefs third baseman Nolan Gorman.

The Cougars scored single runs in the third and fifth to march ahead 5-0. In the sixth, Nolan Gorman left the yard with a two-run shot to right, pulling the Chiefs within three runs. However, the Cougars busted the game open in the bottom of the sixth with five runs on just two hits. Chiefs pitching walked three batters and hit two more in the inning. The dagger in the frame was Alex King's bases-clearing double to push the Cougars ahead 10-2.

In the eighth, Cougar catcher Zac Almond put the cap on his birthday celebration with an opposite field double to drive in his second run of the night. The Cougars plated another run in the ninth on Tra Holmes' sacrifice fly.

Franklyn Soriano (1-0) dazzled in his start, picking up the win, tossing five innings of shutout ball and surrendering just three hits. Ethan Larrison allowed the Gorman homerun, the only two runs he allowed in two innings. Blake Workman shutout the Chiefs over two innings that featured four strikeouts. Jacob Schlesener (0-2) was hit with the loss, lasting 0.2 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks.

The Cougars close the three-game series with the Chiefs with a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field. The game one pitching matchup features Cougars' right-hander Justin Vernia (1-0, 1.80) versus Chiefs' right-hander Cole Aker (0-0, 1.93). The game two starters have yet to be announced. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

