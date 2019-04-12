Dayton Dragons GameDay & Notes for Friday

April 12, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Friday, April 12, 2019 l Game # 9

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (6-2) at Dayton Dragons (2-6)

RH Juan Mota (0-0, 2.25) vs. RH James Marinan (0-1, 6.75)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the first game of a three-game set. This is the first game of a six-game home stand for Dayton.

Dragons on Six-Game Road Trip Ending Thursday: 1-5.

Last Game: Thursday: Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 4. Fort Wayne scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to overcome a 4-1 deficit and complete a sweep of the four-game series. The game's outcome spoiled the second start exceptional start for Dayton's Jhon De Jesus, who worked five scoreless innings, allowing only two base runners with seven strikeouts. De Jesus has thrown 10 scoreless innings for the Dragons this season, allowing only two runners past first base. Michael Siani led an 11-hit Dayton attack, reaching base four times with two hits and two walks along with three stolen bases. Shard Munroe and Miguel Hernandez also had two hits for Dayton. The Dragons stole a season-high five bases in the game but stranded 13 runners, matching their highest total from 2018. They went 4 for 20 with men in scoring position.

Team Notes

The Dragons have lost five straight games. They held the lead in four of the five. They lost a three-run lead in the eighth inning on Thursday; a two-run lead in the eighth inning on Tuesday; and a two-run lead in the sixth inning on Monday (all at Fort Wayne).

Dragons starting pitchers have posted a 3.64 ERA while relievers have an ERA of 8.29.

Dragons relievers allowed two runs in 15 innings in the first three games, but they have surrendered 36 runs in 23 innings in the last five. The bullpen ERA during the five-game losing streak is 12.91 (23 IP, 33 ER).

Individual Notes

Juan Martinez has hit safely in all seven games he has appeared in, batting .346 (9 for 26)...Shard Munroe has a four-game hitting streak, batting .357 (5 for 14).

Dragons starting pitcher Jhon De Jesus has pitched 10 scoreless innings, allowing only two runners past first base. He is among several pitchers in the league who have not allowed an earned run as an ERA qualifier (0.8 innings per team's total games).

On Thursday in Fort Wayne, Michael Siani became the first Dragons player since Jose Siri in 2017 to steal three bases in one game. He is tied for the league lead in steals with five.

Ryan Campbell became the second Dragons pitcher on record to strikeout four batters in one inning when he did it Thursday at Fort Wayne (one reached on a dropped third strike). Brian Hunter struck out four in an inning in 2018.

Transactions: Pitcher Jesse Stallings activated from injured list. Pitcher Jerry D'Andrea promoted to Dayton from extended spring training. Pitcher Andy Cox and infielder Dylan Harris placed on injured list.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, April 13 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Shane McCarthy (0-1, 3.60) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-0, 2.25) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, April 14 (2:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Alex Royalty (0-0, 3.60) at Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 3.38) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.