TinCaps Game Information: September 7 at Lake County

September 7, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (22-38, 49-77) @ Lake County Captains (38-21, 73-52)

Wednesday, Sept. 7 (12:05 p.m.) | Classic Park | Eastlake, OH | Game 2 of 6 in Series | Road Game 62 of 66 | Game 127 of 131

RHP Efraín Contreras (Padres No. 27 Prospect) vs. LHP Will Dion

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Ben Shulman)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps defeated Lake County, 6-5, to snap a seven-game losing streak versus the Captains. Fort Wayne homered three times in a game for the first time since August 14 @ LC. Fort Wayne had not won a road series opener since July 26 @ PEO.

MAKE-A-WISH: On Aug. 19, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the TinCaps hosted Marshall, a 6-year-old from Fort Wayne who's been fighting Leukemia, a blood cancer. Wearing a personalized team jersey, Marshall joined the team for batting practice, played catch with pitcher Efraín Contreras, brought out the team's lineup card to the umpires with manager Brian Esposito, joined the team's TV broadcast, and enjoyed that night's fireworks show with his parents and brother. On Wednesday, Marshall is having his wish granted to meet the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego as they take on the Diamondbacks.

JUSTIN FARMER: Leads Minor League Baseball lead in walks (103).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: 6th in MWL in BB% (16%).

JOSTTIN DIAZ: Has homered in consecutive games for the first time in his professional career.

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Since Aug. 18 (145games), ranks 3rd in the MWL in AVG (.340), 5th in SLG (.633), 12th in OBP (.404), and 4th in OPS (.970). In span, has 3 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers and 12 RBIs.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (120), 5th in walks (69), and 9th in stolen bases (26).

ALBERT FABIAN: After Friday night's 2-hit, 2-RBI game that included a double, he smiled and said, "I'm back." It was his first multi-hit game since Aug. 10. He doubled again Saturday and homered in Tuesday.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps lead the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (46 CS). Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 29, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 13, and Adam Kerner has caught 4.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 36 pitchers this season, for 63 total, tying a franchise record set in 2016.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 37-20 when scoring first (65% win rate) and 12-57 when they don't (17%)... Fort Wayne is 14-16 in 1-run games, 7-18 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: Since Fort Wayne's franchise was established in 1993, there've been 209 alumni who've gone on to appear in the majors, including 55 this season... The alumni list features 5 players who were selected to this year's MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (2014), Mariners first baseman Ty France (2016), Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (2013-14), Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (2010), and Pirates reliever David Bednar (2016-17).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.