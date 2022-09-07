South Bend Cubs Pete Crow-Armstrong and Luis Devers Recognized as Midwest League Player/Pitcher of the Month

September 7, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - As announced by Minor League Baseball, South Bend Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and right-handed pitcher Luis Devers have been named the Midwest League's player and pitcher of the month for August. Both players have been pivotal to South Bend punching their ticket to the postseason and winning the Second Half West Division Championship.

Since arriving in South Bend at the beginning of June, Crow-Armstrong has been a staple in the lead-off spot of the Cubs lineup in center field. Commonly known as 'PCA', Crow-Armstrong was the Chicago Cubs Minor League Player of the Month for April while with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

August was the month that PCA put everything together to shine at High-A. During the last month, he hit .356 with three home runs and 17 RBI, along with a .952 OPS. While playing in the final regular season homestand versus the Lansing Lugnuts at Four Winds Field, Crow-Armstrong went 7/17 at the plate.

Crow-Armstrong was also recently ranked as the new Chicago Cubs number-one overall prospect. That honor was not just because of what he can do at the plate, but also in center field. Among all prospects in the 2020 MLB Draft, MLB Pipeline ranked PCA as the top outfield defender available. Still just 20-years-old, Crow-Armstrong is on the cusp of finishing his first full season in professional baseball.

Devers, who was the Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May, is making a strong case to win the organization's MiLB Pitcher of the Year award in 2022. The tall, lanky 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic has breezed through opposing lineups both at Low-A Myrtle Beach and High-A South Bend.

The right-hander has packed a 1.91 ERA into 25 total games this season, and possesses a miniscule 0.96 ERA in 10 games (seven starts) with the South Bend Cubs. Batters are hitting .159 against him at High-A, but that dipped down to .149 in August alone.

In every start made with the Cubs, Devers has gone five frames or more with one or less runs allowed. With a deceptive motion featuring many different leg-kick styles, plus a sinking fastball, wicked slider, and vanishing change-up, Devers continues to shoot up prospect rankings. He now ranks as Chicago's number-26 overall prospect.

The talent of both Crow-Armstrong and Devers will be on full display as the South Bend Cubs head to the postseason in search of another Midwest League Title after winning it all in 2019. Game 1 of the West Division Finals is set for 7:05 PM at Four Winds Field on Tuesday, September 13.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.