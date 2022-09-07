Nuts Outhit Dragons 13-6, Lose Squeaker

September 7, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (28-34, 53-75) piled up nine hits in the first three innings and 13 hits overall, but the Dayton Dragons (26-33, 65-60) came away with a 5-4 victory over the Nuts on Wednesday evening at Jackson® Field™.

The result snapped Lansing's six-game winning streak against Dayton.

Dragons starter Thomas Farr gave up ten hits total in five innings, with three hits apiece coming in the first, second and third innings, but held the Lugnuts to solely a Shane McGuire RBI single in the first and a Brayan Buelvas RBI double in the second.

Justice Thompson then tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run single in the fourth against Lansing starter Christian Fernandez, Michel Triana untied it with a two-run triple in the sixth against Mac Lardner, and Mat Nelson bought insurance with a sacrifice fly in the ninth against Shohei Tomioka.

That insurance proved valuable when Buelvas cranked a one-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth off Donovan Benoit, narrowing the Dayton lead to a run. Benoit then struck out Max Muncy and retired Lawrence Butler on a liner to center to end the game.

The game featured a handful of missed opportunities for the Lugnuts, notably Denzel Clarke getting tagged out in a rundown between third and home after falling down on Buelvas's second-inning double, and Jared McDonald attempting to steal home as the trail runner of a Clarke one-out steal attempt of second in the sixth inning. (The play at the plate was not close.)

Reliever Micah Dallas distinguished himself in the loss, striking out the top four Dragons hitters consecutively amid a perfect two innings of relief.

Buelvas, Clarke, McDonald, Butler and Joshwan Wright each finished the game with two hits.

Thursday, the third game of the season-ending six-game series, is Pride Night and a Labatt Blue Thirsty Thursday, featuring Lansing right-hander Joey Estes (4.76 ERA) opposing Dayton right-hander Julian Aguiar (18.00). Gates open at 6 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. start. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

