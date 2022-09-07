Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM at Lansing)

September 7, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 l Game # 125 (59)

Jackson Field l Lansing Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (25-33, 64-60) at Lansing Lugnuts (28-33, 53-74)

RH Thomas Farr (3-6, 4.87) vs. RH Christian Fernandez (0-3, 7.30)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the second game of a season-ending six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lansing 6, Dayton 2. The Lugnuts scored four runs in the first inning and were never seriously challenged. The Dragons had nine hits but went a combined 0 for 15 with runners in scoring position. Noelvi Marte and Michel Triana hit home runs for Dayton to give them 145 for the year and break the club record for a single season.

Streaks: The Dragons have won nine of their last 11 games and 13 of their last 17.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons need one victory in the six-game series at Lansing to clinch their second straight winning season.

Over the last 11 games, the Dragons lead the MWL in team batting (.303), runs (77), extra base hits (38), and stolen bases (36). Their stolen base total during that period (since August 25) is first in all Minor League Baseball.

Dayton has hit 145 home runs, setting a new club record for homers in a season. The club record had been 144 in 2001 in a 139-game season.

The Dragons have had five players hit at least 10 home runs this season (Elly De La Cruz, Allan Cerda, Jose Torres, Alex McGarry, Austin Hendrick), matching the most with 10+ in a season in franchise history. In 2001 and 2004, the Dragons also had five with 10+ home runs. Rece Hinds, with nine home runs (or Mat Nelson with eight) could give the Dragons six with 10+ for the first time in Dragons history.

The Dragons are on pace to break the club record for fewest errors in a season. They have 105 errors in 124 games (0.85 errors per game). The Dragons record for fewest errors in a season is 113 in 2021 in a 120-game season (0.94 errors per game).

In 2022, 64 players have appeared in at least one game for the Dragons, a new club record. The previous record was 59, in 2021.

Tyler Callihan has been selected as the MWL Player of the Week (8/29-9/4). In six games, he batted .458 (11 for 24) with two home runs, one triple, two doubles, and eight RBI. Including last night, Callihan is batting .407 over his last seven games.

Steven Leyton over his last 14 games is batting .380 (19 for 50) with three home runs and six doubles.

Jay Allen II over his last nine games is batting .400 (14 for 35) with two triples, a double, and 10 stolen bases.

Mat Nelson over his last 13 games is batting .353 (18 for 51) with a home run, one triple, and three doubles.

Noelvi Marte has an eight-game hitting streak. Over his last 16 games, he is batting .357 (20 for 56) with two home runs.

Ashton Creal over his last 10 games is batting .321 (9 for 28) with one triple, one double and three RBI.

Donovan Benoit over his last nine appearances has thrown 12.1 scoreless innings (opponents are 4 for 40 with 18 SO and 1 BB).

Jake Gozzo over his last five appearances has not allowed a run in 7.1 IP (1 H, 4 BB, 8 SO).

Braxton Roxby over his last four appearances has not allowed a run in 6.2 IP (3 H, 3 BB, 13 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, Sept, 8 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-1, 18.00) at Lansing RH Joey Estes (3-7, 4.76)

Friday, Sept, 9 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Sam Benschoter (1-1, 2.57) at Lansing RH Kyle Virbitsky (2-2, 3.74)

Saturday, Sept, 10 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Miguel Medrano (2-4, 7.55) at Lansing RH Mason Miller (0-1, 6.75)

Sunday, Sept, 11 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (1-1, 5.12) at Lansing RH Jorge Juan (0-2, 6.45)

End of Season

