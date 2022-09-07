South Bend Cubs Announce 2023 Season Schedule

SOUTH BEND, IN - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the South Bend Cubs have announced their 2023 Minor League Baseball schedule. The Cubs will open the season on the road on Friday, April 7 against the Quad Cities River Bandits. South Bend's home opener will come the following week on Tuesday, April 11 vs. the Beloit Sky Carp, the high-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

The 2023 season features a 132-game schedule that begins April 7 and ends September 10. Teams will once again play six-game series and have every Monday off. The one exception will be Monday, July 3. The Cubs will once again face off against every team in the Midwest League and additionally all MWL teams will again have a 4-day break to coincide with MLB's All-Star Week, falling from July 10 through July 13.

South Bend's home schedule highlights include games on the day before Memorial Day (May 28), six games the first week of summer (June 20-25), Independence Day (July 4), and six games to end the season (September 5-10). Game times will be announced at a later date, pending approval from Major League Baseball.

Opponent Breakdown (in order of appearance)

Quad Cities: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Beloit: 18 games (6 home, 12 away)

Great Lakes: 6 games (0 home, 6 away)

Peoria: 18 games (12 home, 6 away)

Cedar Rapids: 18 games (12 home, 6 away)

Wisconsin: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Dayton: 6 games (6 home, 0 away)

Fort Wayne: 18 games (6 home, 12 away)

Lansing: 6 games (6 home, 0 away)

West Michigan: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Lake County: 6 games (0 home, 6 away)

Fans looking to secure tickets for the 2023 season can contact the South Bend Cubs Front Office to sign up for one of our season seat packages. Partial plans start at just $135 and they come with access to a ticket-exchange policy that can accommodate even the busiest of schedules. Full season packages are also available to local businesses looking for additional opportunities to reward hard working employees and/or to entertain important customers. For more details on packages and available seat locations, please call the South Bend Cubs at (574) 235-9988.

Details on our individual game on-sale date, weekly promotions, theme nights, and giveaways for the 2023 season will be released at a later date.

