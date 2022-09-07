Captains Magic Number Down to Four

Currently, in the Midwest League East standings the Captains lead the Whitecaps by one game with five remaining.

Lake County's magic number is four. Although the Captains are up just a game, if they win four of the five remaining and the Whitecaps win out they still would gain the playoff spot.

This is not because Lake County owns the tiebreaker, the Captains went 6-6 against the Whitecaps this season. It is also not because of the overall winning percentage.

The deciding factor would be the record through the last 20 games played. Through the last 15, Lake County is 11-4, and West Michigan is 9-6. Under the assumption that the Captains take four of five and the Whitecaps win their remaining five contests, both teams would have matching second-half winnings percentages, factoring games played. But in the last 20 games, Lake County would be 15-5 and West Michigan 14-6, giving the postseason spot to the Captains. This scenario would only happen in the unlikely event that both teams finish with the same amount of games played. That will most likely not be the case.

