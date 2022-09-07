Annual 9/11 Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb on Saturday

September 7, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, MI - LMCU Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps, announced today the lineup for the acknowledgment of the 21st Anniversary of 9/11.

The day will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th with the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The day concludes with the Whitecaps hosting the Great Lakes Loons beginning at 6:35 pm followed by Family Fare Fireworks. Participants will each climb 110 stadium steps replicating the 110-floor climb that many of the fallen New York City public safety members made to rescue innocent civilians.

"We anticipate approximately 250 participants this year," said 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Co-Coordinator Edwin Marino. "Each year the community, first responders, children, and groups come out to pay tribute to the fallen men and women. It's a memorial and the goal is to never, never forget."

Those wanting to participate can sign up for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb here. Cost to participate is $30 for adults, and children are free. The event is free for all spectators. Proceeds from the Memorial Stair Climb will go to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

A pancake breakfast at the Pepsi Stadium Club located near Gate C, including donuts from Marge's Donut Den, is available again this year for all participants starting at 10:30 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.