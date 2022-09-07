Annual 9/11 Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb on Saturday
September 7, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
Comstock Park, MI - LMCU Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps, announced today the lineup for the acknowledgment of the 21st Anniversary of 9/11.
The day will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th with the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The day concludes with the Whitecaps hosting the Great Lakes Loons beginning at 6:35 pm followed by Family Fare Fireworks. Participants will each climb 110 stadium steps replicating the 110-floor climb that many of the fallen New York City public safety members made to rescue innocent civilians.
"We anticipate approximately 250 participants this year," said 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Co-Coordinator Edwin Marino. "Each year the community, first responders, children, and groups come out to pay tribute to the fallen men and women. It's a memorial and the goal is to never, never forget."
Those wanting to participate can sign up for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb here. Cost to participate is $30 for adults, and children are free. The event is free for all spectators. Proceeds from the Memorial Stair Climb will go to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
A pancake breakfast at the Pepsi Stadium Club located near Gate C, including donuts from Marge's Donut Den, is available again this year for all participants starting at 10:30 a.m.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
