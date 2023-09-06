TinCaps Game Information: September 6 at Dayton Dragons (Reds Affiliate)

September 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (34-27, 66-61) @ Dayton Dragons (32-29, 65-62)

Wednesday, Sept. 6 | 7:05 p.m. | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, OH | Game 62 of 66, 128 of 132

RHP Henry Baez vs. RHP Jose Acuña

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps hit 3 homers, setting a new franchise record for home runs in a season (128) in the process, but the Dragons also hit 3 homers, including a grand slam, and won, 10-4.

PLAYOFF RACE: With 5 games left in the regular season, the TinCaps lead West Michigan (DET) by a half-game for 1st place in the Midwest League East Division 2nd-half standings. Great Lakes (LAD) won the 1st half... West Michigan hosts Great Lakes this week... Fort Wayne's last postseason appearance was 2017. That's also the last time the team had a winning record in a half.

IF THEY GET IN: The TinCaps would host the Loons in the opener of a best-of-3 series at Parkview Field on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Game 2 (Thursday the 14th) and, if necessary, 3 (Friday the 15th) would be in Midland, Michigan.. The best-of-3 MWL Championship Series between the East winner and the West winner is scheduled to begin Sunday the 17th, hosted by the East representative.

HOME RUN HISTORY: With Nerwilian Cedeño's 9th-inning homer Tuesday, Fort Wayne set a new single-season franchise record with 128 home runs this season... The previous franchise record was 127, set in 2017 (when the schedule was 140 games)... 19 different players have homered for the 'Caps this season, led by Nathan Martorella and Graham Pauley with 16... Meanwhile, TinCaps pitchers have allowed the fewest HR (81) out of 90 High-A, Double-A and Triple-A teams.

A WIN WOULD: Clinch an overall winning record for the first time since 2015.

BEST TOOLS: In a Baseball America survey of Midwest League managers, the following TinCaps from earlier in the year were recognized... Jackson Merrill (Best Batting Prospect & Most Exciting Player)... Nathan Martorella (Best Power Prospect)... Jakob Marsee (Best Strike-Zone Judgement).

2024 SCHEDULE: The team's 2024 schedule has been announced. The TinCaps will open next year at Great Lakes on Friday, April 5, with Opening Day at Parkview Field against Lake County on Tuesday, April 9. Learn more on TinCaps.com.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps averaged 5,313 fans per game this year across 64 openings, including 16 sellouts (season high of 8,516 on the 4th of July). Fort Wayne's average attendance, its highest since 2019, ranks 3rd out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, and is greater than 25 Double-A teams and 10 in Triple-A.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps had a 5-game winning streak snapped Tuesday... they notched their first 5-game home winning streak since 2018 last week... The 'Caps had a 6-game winning streak from July 2-7, their first 6-game winning streak since 2018 as well... After an 0-5 and 10-22 start, the TinCaps are 56-39 since May 14... From mid-May to mid-July, they were 6-0-2 over 8 series.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 4th lowest ERA of 120 MiLB clubs (3.62).

TYLER ROBERTSON: Since debuting Aug. 22, leads the team in AVG, SLG, OPS, H, 3B, and SB... has homered in back-to-back games.

SAMMY ZAVALA: With Single-A Lake Elsinore, hit 14 homers, 22 doubles, and had 20 stolen bases. Since 2006, only 14 minor leaguers, as a teenager, have hit 15+ HR with 20+ 2B and 20+ SB. The list includes former TinCap Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017, along with the likes of Ronald Acuña Jr. (2017), Bryce Harper (2011), Christian Yelich (2011), and Andrew McCutcheon (2006). Only one of those prospects (Adael Amador, last year with Single-A Fresno - Rockies) also drew 80+ walks, as Zavala has... He ranks 10th in all of MiLB in walks (94)... Juan Soto leads MLB in walks.

NERWILIAN CEDEÑO: Since July 25 (37 G), slashing .252 / .340 / .455 (.795 OPS) with 9 doubles, 1 triple, 6 homers, 21 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases.

LUCAS DUNN: 9th in the MWL in games played (tonight is game 115).

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: Since debuting Aug. 22, leads team in HR and RBIs (would also lead in SLG and OPS, but short of plate appearances to qualify).

KERVIN PICHARDO: Since July 21 (29 G), slashing .330 / .429 / .511 (.940 OPS) with 4 doubles, 4 homers, 18 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases.

NEW RELIEVERS: In 7 appearances (7.0 IP), Cole Paplham hasn't allowed a run and has worked a perfect inning in 4 of his outings, including the last 2... Meanwhile, David Morgan has allowed only 1 unearned run across 3 appearances (4.1 IP).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.