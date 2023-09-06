South Bend Cubs Release 2024 Season Schedule

SOUTH BEND, IN - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the South Bend Cubs have announced their 2024 Minor League Baseball schedule. The Cubs will open the season on the road on Friday, April 5 against the Quad Cities River Bandits. It will be the second year in a row the Cubs begin the season at Modern Woodmen Park. South Bend's home opener will come the following week on Tuesday, April 9 vs. the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 2024 season features a 132-game schedule that begins April 5 and ends September 8. Teams will once again play six-game series and have every Monday off. The one exception will be Monday, July 1. The Cubs face off against every team in the Midwest League and additionally every team will have a 4-day break to coincide with MLB's All-Star Week, falling from July 15 through July 18.

South Bend's home schedule highlights include games on Mother's Day (May 12), the day before Memorial Day (May 26), six games the week summer begins (June 18 - June 23), and 17 games in August. 27 of the Cubs final 45 games will be played at Four Winds Field. Game times will be announced at a later date, pending approval from Major League Baseball.

Opponent Breakdown (in order of appearance)

Quad Cities: 18 games (9 home, 9 away)

Wisconsin: 24 games (12 home, 12 away)

Beloit: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Lansing: 6 games (0 home, 6 away)

Cedar Rapids: 12 games (6 home, 6 away)

Fort Wayne: 18 games (6 home, 12 away)

West Michigan: 6 games (6 home, 0 away)

Peoria: 18 games (9 home, 9 away)

Lake County: 6 games (6 home, 0 away)

Dayton: 6 games (0 home, 6 away)

Great Lakes: 6 games (6 home, 0 away)

Fans looking to secure tickets for the 2024 season can contact the South Bend Cubs Front Office to sign up for one of our season seat packages. Partial plans start at just $150 and they come with access to a ticket-exchange policy that can accommodate even the busiest of schedules. Full season packages are also available to local businesses looking for additional opportunities to reward hard working employees and/or to entertain important customers. For more details on packages and available seat locations, please call the South Bend Cubs at (574) 235-9988. Click here for details on various ticket packages and group information.

Details on our individual game on-sale date, weekly promotions, theme nights, and giveaways for the 2024 season will be released at a later date.

