Dragons Games on TV Friday & Sunday on Dayton's CW

September 6, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons games on Friday, September 8 and Sunday, September 10 will be televised live from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Dayton's CW. The Dragons will battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the High-A affiliates of the San Diego Padres, on both dates. The broadcast will start at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

This weekend's broadcasts are the conclusion to a 25-game Dragons television package in 2023. All Dragons television broadcasts are presented by AES Ohio. The TV Spotlight presenting sponsor is Enterprise Roofing.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

All game broadcasts include the performance of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. Limelight Quartet will perform the national anthem on Friday. On Sunday, the Emmanuel Christian Select Choir will perform.

On both dates, Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play, and Mike Vander Woude, the voice of the Dragons from 2000-2007, will serve as color commentator.

Tom Nichols is in his 16th year with the Dragons and 36th year in Minor League Baseball. He has broadcast over 4,000 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana, where he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletics Hall-of-Fame in 2009.

Mike Vander Woude was the original voice of the Dragons in 2000 and remained with the team as radio/television broadcaster through the 2007 season, when he departed to become the voice of the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees. He returned to the Miami Valley after five seasons with the Yankees in 2012 and has worked on select Dragons radio and TV broadcasts over the past nine seasons. Mike began his career as an announcer in Minor League Baseball in 1995.

