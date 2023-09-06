Fort Wayne TinCaps Announce 2024 Schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - While it remains to be determined if the TinCaps will host playoff baseball at Parkview Field next Tuesday and beyond, at the very least, fans can now look forward to a date for the team's next regular season home game.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps (High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) released their schedule for the 2024 season today, featuring Opening Day at Parkview Field on Tuesday, April 9 against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate).

Fort Wayne's 132 game Midwest League schedule begins Friday, April 5 on the road against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) in Midland, Mich. The regular season will conclude with the last of 66 home games on Sunday, Sept. 8 versus the South Bend Cubs. Along the way, the TinCaps will play at Parkview Field during Memorial Day Weekend and on the Fourth of July.

For a fourth consecutive season, Minor League Baseball schedules will consist of primarily six-game series played Tuesday-Sunday. The TinCaps will play home-and-away against eight of the other 11 Midwest League squads.

"We certainly hope there's still playoff baseball to come," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "But no matter what, our organization is already excited to plan for the 2024 season, building off the momentum from this year both on and off the field."

The TinCaps averaged 5,313 fans per home date this year, ranking third in attendance out of 60 Single-A and High-A teams. So far, Fort Wayne has also out-drawn 25 of the 30 Double-A franchises and 10 of 30 Triple-A clubs. Parkview Field welcomed 16 sellout crowds, including a high of 8,516 fans on July 4. The team's average attendance and number of sellouts were its highest since 2019.

A complete list of game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

To secure priority access to tickets for the 2024 season, season ticket plans, and group tickets, fans can call 260-482-6400.

Parkview Field is also more than baseball. The versatile venue hosts special events year-round. For more information and to book a special event, visit ParkviewField.com.

There are currently five games remaining in the 2023 regular season. The TinCaps lead the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) by a half-game for a spot in the Midwest League Playoffs. If Fort Wayne advances to the postseason, the TinCaps would host the Loons on Tuesday, Sept. 12 (6:35 p.m.) in Game 1 of a best-of-three East Division Championship Series. If Fort Wayne advances to the Midwest League Championship Series, Game 1 in that best-of-three set would be at Parkview Field on Sunday, Sept. 17.

