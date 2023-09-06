Captains Explode for Nine Runs in First Two Innings in Rain-Shortened Victory

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the second of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (31-29, 62-63) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (28-34, 59-68) by a final score of 13-1 in 8 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

Lake County's 12-run victory marks their largest margin of victory this season.

With two outs in the bottom of the 8th inning, the game was delayed due to rain. After a 49-minute delay, the game was declared official, marking the Captains' third shortened game this season.

The Captains scored 9 of their 13 runs in the game's first two innings.

In the bottom of the 1st inning, Lake County began their day offensively with three consecutive singles, the last of which was a two-run single by Kahlil Watson, Cleveland's No. 16 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. This put the Captains ahead 2-0. He finished 3-for-5 in the game with 3 runs scored and 3 RBI, as he later hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 8th inning. This was Watson's 12th home run of the season.

In the ensuing plate appearance, Joe Lampe hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 3-0 game.

One inning later, Lake County scored six more runs on seven hits, batting around their order in an inning for the eighth time this season. Junior Sanquintin and Victor Planchart began the half-inning with a pair of singles.

Eventually, Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, hit a two-run double to give the Captains a 5-0 lead. The 20-year-old went 3-for-5, a triple shy of the cycle, with 3 runs scored, as he later hit his sixth home run of the season, a solo shot, to begin the bottom of the 6th inning.

Chase DeLauter, Cleveland's No. 4 and MLB's No. 87 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, immediately followed with an RBI single to make it a 6-0 game. The 21-year-old also finished 3-for-5 at the plate with 3 runs scored.

After another single from Kahlil Watson, Joe Lampe recorded his second RBI of the game with an RBI single. He would eventually tally a third RBI with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the 6th inning. Two hitters later, Isaiah Greene concluded the inning's scoring with a two-out, two-run single, giving the Captains a 9-0 advantage.

Tyresse Turner scored Lake County's 10th run of the afternoon in the bottom of the 3rd inning. The 23-year-old struck out swinging, but the ball was dropped by Lansing catcher Carlos Amaya. Amaya's throwing error to 1st base led to Turner scoring on the play.

Captains starting pitcher Ethan Hankins did not record a decision, turning in one of his best outings of the season. The right-hander permitted just 3 total baserunners, pitching 3.1 innings, allowing 2 hits, and throwing 2 strikeouts in 54 pitches (31 strikes). However, the 23-year-old exited the game early after his right forearm was hit with a hard ground ball.

Juan Zapata (5-2) then entered the game in relief, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits and throwing one strikeout. Finally, Alaska Abney pitched an additional 2 innings of relief, allowing 3 hits, one earned run, and one walk, while throwing one strikeout. Abney allowed Lansing's only run of the game, which was courtesy of a leadoff solo home run from Colby Thomas in the top of the 7th inning.

First pitch for Game 3 of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Lugnuts is scheduled for tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. It will be "Bring Your Human Thursday" at the ballpark. Coverage of the MiLB Free Game of the Day can be found on MLB.com, the Bally Live app, and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

