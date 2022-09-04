TinCaps Game Information: September 4 vs. Lake County

Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-37, 48-76) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (36-23, 67-58)

Sunday, Sept. 4 (6:35 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN | Game 6 of 6 in Series | Home Game 65 of 65 | Game 125 of 131

RHP Garrett Hawkins (No. 17 Padres prospect) vs. LHP Matt Walker

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Ben Shulman) / Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Brett Rump)

BIG LEAGUE REHAB: Detroit Tigers second basmean Jonathan Schoop (pronounced: Scope) is scheduled to rehab with West Michigan tonight, as he did Saturday, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, and a run. The 30-year-old Schoop has played in 115 games for Detroit this year (.202 AVG, .553 OPS, 9 HR, 34 RBIs), but on Aug. 23, was placed on the injured list with a sprained right ankle. On Wednesday, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said they were hoping he'd rejoin the big league team next weekend in Kansas City... Schoop, who's from Curacao, signed with the Orioles in 2009. On his way to The Show, he played for the High-A Frederick Keys in 2010 and '11, when he was just 18-19 years old. He made his big league debut with the O's in 2013 and was an AL All-Star in 2017 (.293 / .338 / .503 / .841 with 32 HR and 105 RBIs). Baltimore traded Schoop to the Brewers in 2018. The following year he signed with the Twins. He then signed with the Tigers ahead of the 2020 season. Last year he was 5th in the AL in hits... Schoop helped lead his team to the 2004 Little League World Series title (with current Padre Jurickson Profar)... He played in the 2013 and '17 World Baseball Classic for the Netherlands... Schoop was technically teammates with TinCaps hitting coach Randolph Gassaway in 2013, when "Gas" was a rookie on the Gulf Coast League O's and Schoop rehabbed there for 8 games, and again in 2018, when they reunited for a game in Frederick.

TOP PROSPECTS: West Michigan starting pitcher Jackson Jobe is rated as MLB.com's No. 41 prospect overall (8th among right-handed pitchers), while infielder Jace Jung is No. 74 (3rdamong second baseman).

PACKING PARKVIEW FIELD: The TinCaps have hosted 11 sell-out crowds this season, including Saturday night (7,049), as they've averaged more than 5,000 fans per game.

HOMER DROUGHT: The TinCaps have gone 6 consecutive games without a home run and have only 1 over their last 10 games. Fort Wayne's last homer at Parkview Field came on Thursday, Aug. 18 (Agustín Ruiz). The team's 77 homers on the year are 6 fewer than anyone else in the Midwest League.

JUSTIN FARMER: Leads Minor League Baseball lead in walks (102).

BRANDON VALENZUELA: 5th in MWL in BB% (16%).

CARLOS LUIS: Has reached base safely in 22 of 24 games as a TinCap.

AGUSTÍN RUIZ: Since Aug. 18 (13 games), ranks 3rd in the MWL in AVG (.348), SLG (.652), and OPS (1.067). In span, has 3 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers and 10 RBIs.

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 4th in the MWL in games played (118), 5th in walks (69), and 9th in stolen bases (26).

ALBERT FABIAN: After Friday night's 2-hit, 2-RBI game that included a double, he smiled and said, "I'm back." It was his first multi-hit game since Aug. 10. He doubled again Saturday.

ANTHONY VILAR: 11-game on-base streak since Aug. 10, slashing .382 / .500 /.441.

PATIENT: The TinCaps lead the MWL in walks drawn (4.5 per game).

CAUGHT 'EM: The TinCaps lead the MWL in throwing runners out trying to steal (46 CS). Individually, Brandon Valenzuela leads the league with 29, while Anthony Vilar has nabbed 13, and Adam Kerner has caught 4.

ROSTER TURNOVER: The TinCaps are up to 27 position players and 36 pitchers this season, for 63, tying a franchise record set in 2016.

MISCELLANEOUS: The TinCaps are 36-20 when scoring first (64% win rate) and 12-56 when they don't (18%)... Fort Wayne is 13-16 in 1-run games, 7-18 in 2-run games, and 1-3 in extra-innings.

THANKS: Appreciate you following the TinCaps at Parkview Field this season! The 2023 schedule will be released soon.

